Global Managed Data Center Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Managed Data Center Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The managed data center services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $750.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Managed Data Center Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the managed data center services market size is predicted to reach $750.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

The growth in the managed data center services market is due to a growing number of data centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest managed data center services market share. Major players in the managed data center services market include Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Inc., Accenture PLC.

Managed Data Center Services Market Segments

•By Type: Managed Storage, Managed Hosting, Managed Collocation, Other Types

•By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

•By Enterprise Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

•By End-user Industry: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Energy, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End-User Industries

•By Geography: The global managed data center services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The managed data center service is a data center model deployed, organized, and monitored by a third-party data center service provider to provide features and functionality to those of a standard data center but through a managed service platform (MSP). Managed data centers can be sourced from data center hosting, colocation, or a cloud-based data center as a service (DCaaS) platform.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Managed Data Center Services Market Characteristics

3. Managed Data Center Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Managed Data Center Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Managed Data Center Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Managed Data Center Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Managed Data Center Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

