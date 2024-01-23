Global Ski Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ski Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Ski Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ski market size is predicted to reach $1.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.

The growth in the ski market is due to Increasing recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest ski market share. Major players in the ski market include Decathlon SA, Amer Sports, Tecnica Group S.p.A, K2 Sports LLC, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, Groupe Rossignol, Head Skis.

Ski Market Segments

• By Product Type: Skis And Poles, Ski Boots, Ski Protective Gear And Accessories

• By Distribution Channels: Online, Offline

• By End-User: Men, Women, Kids

• By Geography: The global ski market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ski refers to a piece of wood or a stick with slats fastened to the feet and used to glide over snow. These are designed to provide stability, control, and movability on snow, enabling individuals to cross slopes, trails, and other terrain.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ski Market Characteristics

3. Ski Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ski Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ski Market Size And Growth

……

27. Ski Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ski Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

