Antibiotic Resistance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports
The Business Research Company’s “Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antibiotic resistance market size is predicted to reach $15.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the antibiotic resistance market is due to the prevalence of drug-resistant infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest antibiotic resistance market share. Major players in the antibiotic resistance market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb,.
Antibiotic Resistance Market Segments
• By Drug Class: Beta Lactum Antibiotic, Cephalosporins, Quinolones Antibiotics, Macrolide Antibiotics, Tetracyclines, Oxazolidinones, Other Drug Classes
• By Pathogen: Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus pneumonia, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Enterococcus Faecium, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Shigella, Clostridium difficile, Other pathogens
• By Disease Type: Urinary tract infection, Intra-abdominal infection, Blood stream infections, Clostridium difficile infections, Other Disease Types
• By Mechanism of Action: Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Other Mechanism Of Actions
• By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty clinics, Other End-users
• By Geography: The global antibiotic resistance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12131&type=smp
Antimicrobial resistance is a condition that occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi gain the capacity to resist medications that are meant to kill them. Resistance to infections is challenging to treat, leading to the death of an infected individual in the worst cases.
Read More On The Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibiotic-resistance-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Antibiotic Resistance Market Characteristics
3. Antibiotic Resistance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Antibiotic Resistance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Antibiotic Resistance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Antibiotic Resistance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Antibiotic Resistance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?
Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anticoagulant-global-market-report
Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report
Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-drug-stores-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn