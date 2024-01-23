Extended Stay Hotel Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Extended Stay Hotel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $27.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Extended Stay Hotel Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the extended stay hotel market size is predicted to reach $27.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the extended stay hotel market is due to the growing tourism sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest extended stay hotel market share. Major players in the extended stay hotel market include Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Accor Group, G6 Hospitality LLC, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Extended Stay Hotel Market Segments

1. By Type: Economic, Middle, Luxury

2. By Stay Duration: Weekly, Long Term

3. By Tourist Type: Domestic, International

4. By Booking Channel: Online, On Phone, In-Person

5. By Application: Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers And Trainees, Government And Army Staff, Other Applications

6. By Geography: The global extended stay hotel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An extended stay hotel is an accommodation establishment designed to cater to individuals or groups who require lodging for an extended period, typically longer than a traditional short-term stay at a standard hotel. These hotels offer fully furnished suites or rooms with amenities such as kitchenettes or full kitchens, making them suitable for guests who need a place to stay for weeks, months, or even longer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Extended Stay Hotel Market Characteristics

3. Extended Stay Hotel Market Trends And Strategies

4. Extended Stay Hotel Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Extended Stay Hotel Market Size And Growth

……

27. Extended Stay Hotel Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Extended Stay Hotel Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

