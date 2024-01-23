FEMA to Conduct Flood Risk Field Study throughout City of Calistoga and Napa County

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is conducting a detailed study to map the flood risk and associated hazards for the City of Calistoga and the County of Napa, California. Impacted waterways reaching in and around Calistoga, Napa County will include Napa River, Ritchie Creek, Biter Creek, Simmons Canyon Creek, Unnamed Creek, Cyrus Creek, Blossom Creek, Garnett Creek and Garnett Creek Tributary.

FEMA’s contractor, STARR II, and subcontractor, Axim Geospatial, will perform field investigations from January 22 - June 30, 2024, to collect supporting data for the program. Access to public and private property may be necessary throughout the investigation process. The field investigation will be conducted according to Title 7, Division 1, Chapter 3, Article 1, Section 65105 of the California Government Code, which allows planning agency staff to enter private property to conduct field investigations. The field investigations may include:

Photography

Writing notes and making measurements

Survey equipment use

Data entry via tablets and handheld devices



Axim Geospatial field staff shall request permission of any occupant prior to conducting their survey on private property and are instructed not to disturb any pets residing on the property.

This project is part of FEMA’s Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning (Risk MAP) program that provides more accurate flood maps, risk assessment tools, and outreach support communities can use to enhance their mitigation plans and better protect their residents.

For more information, contact the City of Calistoga at jmatcham@ci.calistoga.ca.us and the County of Napa at linda.weinreich@countyofnapa.org.

