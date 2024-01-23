Việt Nam, Romania agree to promote legislative cooperation

VIETNAM, January 23 -

BUCHAREST — Việt Nam and Romania have agreed to promote cooperation between the two legislative bodies and continue to coordinate closely and support each other at inter-parliamentary forums.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciuca in Bucharest on January 22 (local time).

PM Chính affirmed his visit is to strongly promote the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, while further tightening the friendship between the two countries’ people.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level, via Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels to enhance political trust and mutual understanding, as a foundation promote and expand bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He conveyed the regards and invitation to visit Việt Nam from National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Senate President Nicolae Ciuca.

The President of the Romanian Senate spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government leader's visit, saying it is an important milestone in the bilateral relationship in the context that the two sides will celebrate the 75th anniversary of relations in 2025. He appreciated the positive and substantive developments of the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in politics, economy, education-training, and culture-tourism.

PM Chính highly valued the positive results brought by the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) after more than three years of enforcement, and thanked the Romanian Parliament for being one of the first EU member parliaments ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

President Nicolae Ciuca affirmed that he always supports strengthening the relationship between Việt Nam and the EU and will prompt the parliaments of the remaining EU member countries to soon ratify this agreement.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, improving efficiency in traditional fields such as education-training, agriculture, culture, and labour while expanding ties to potential fields like information technology, innovation, and science-technology.

The host affirmed that the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese workers in Romania have made many positive contributions to the country’s socio-economic development.

PM Chính suggested the Romanian Parliament to continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate more deeply into the host society and effectively promote their role as a bridge for developing the friendship between the two countries’ people. — VNS