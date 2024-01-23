RE: VT Route 17 W - CLOSED near Gage Rd Addison
Update: VT Route 17 in Addison is now open.
From: Pedigo, Lydia
Sent: Monday, January 22, 2024 8:38 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 17 W - CLOSED near Gage Rd
VT Route 17 W is CLOSED in the area of Gage Rd due to a motor vehicle incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
