RE: VT Route 17 W - CLOSED near Gage Rd Addison

Update: VT Route 17 in Addison is now open.

From: Pedigo, Lydia

Sent: Monday, January 22, 2024 8:38 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: VT Route 17 W - CLOSED near Gage Rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 17 W is CLOSED in the area of Gage Rd due to a motor vehicle incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

