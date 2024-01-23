Exploring Off-Road Adventures - ATV And UTV Market is Booming and Estimated to Hit $18.6 Billion by 2031

ATV and UTV Market

Owing to the increased inclination towards usage of ATVs and UTVs across different industry verticals which boosts the growth of the market across the globe

The global ATV and UTV market are experiencing growth due to the factors such as an increase in the trend of adventure sports & recreational activities” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type (ATV, UTV), by Displacement (Less Than 400 CC, 400 CC To 800 CC, More Than 800 CC), by Power Output (Less Than 50kW, 50kW To 100 kW, Above 100 kW), by Fuel Type (Gasoline Powered, Diesel Powered, Electric Powered, Solar Powered), by End Use (Agriculture, Military, Mountaineering, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global ATV and UTV market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

All terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) are special kind of off-road vehicles which are used to perform numerous activities such as leisure activities, patrolling, agricultural usage & other activities. These vehicles are designed in such a way that they offer superior performance during usage and at the same time, they are cheaper in cost. Moreover, companies operating in the production of advanced ATVs & UTVs have been offering a wider range of superior quality ORVs to its customers across the globe which has proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market across the globe.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in the trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATVs & UTVs in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road, propel the growth of the ATV and UTV market across the globe. However, ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs hinder the growth of the market.

In addition, continuous government support for the usage of ORVs across different industries such as military & defense, agriculture & others creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. According to the California ATV law, no person can drive an off-highway motor vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable or prudent and in no event at a speed which endangers the safety of other people or property.

Based on vehicle type, the UTV segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global ATV and UTV market revenue. Meanwhile, ATV is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as off-roading, hunting, and racing is driving the demand for ATVs

Moreover, numerous tradeshows & exhibitions are being carried out across the globe which involves numerous associations having registered numerous ATV and UTV users which strengthens the growth of the market. For instance, Annual International Off Road & UTV Expo held on December 02, 2022 - December 04, 2022 bought together off-road enthusiasts, industry professionals, and exhibitors from around the world to showcase the latest products, vehicles, and technology related to off-roading and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles). The event typically included exhibitions of off-road vehicles, accessories, equipment, and services from various manufacturers and vendors, as well as seminars, workshops, and demonstrations related to off-road driving and UTVs.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐅𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐔𝐍, 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐞 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐑𝐏, 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐊𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐆 𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐊𝐔𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧., 𝐒𝐔𝐙𝐔𝐊𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global ATV and UTV market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global ATV and UTV market revenue, owing to increase in demand for more advanced & efficient off road vehicles to be present across the region. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increased presence of numerous ORV manufacturing companies across the Europe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

↔ By vehicle type, the ATV segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

↔ By displacement, the less than 400 CC segment is projected to dominate the global ATV and UTV market in terms of growth rate.

↔ By power output, the 50kW To 100 kW segment is projected to dominate the global ATV and UTV market in terms of growth rate.

↔ By fuel type, the electric powered segment is projected to dominate the global ATV and UTV market in terms of growth rate.

↔ By end use, the Military segment is projected to dominate the global ATV and UTV market in terms of growth rate.

↔ By region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

