Contact Center Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.89%, reaching US$210.622 billion in 2029

The contact center software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.89% from US$42.042 billion in 2022 to US$210.622 billion in 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the contact center software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.89% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$210.622 billion by 2029.
The growing desire for improved customer experiences is projected to fuel market expansion considerably. Businesses recognize the value of excellent customer service and invest in contact center software to expedite customer interactions, enhance response times, and tailor the customer experience. Furthermore, the rise of omnichannel communication is increasing contact center software usage.
Contact center software is a technical solution for streamlining and improving customer contact and support procedures. It includes technologies for automated call routing, real-time monitoring, performance statistics, and customer relationship management (CRM). It is the core center for handling inbound and outgoing communications via phone, email, chat, and social media. It enables firms to manage consumer questions, address issues, and deliver specialised services more effectively. Contact center software is in high demand across the world since it helps to improve customer satisfaction. At present, the increasing usage of contact center software, which allows firms to quickly expand or constrict their operations based on their needs, is contributing to the market's growth. By this, the growing need for innovative solutions that efficiently manage queries across many communication channels, including social media, chat, and email, is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, increased demand for contact center software, which improves agent efficiency while lowering the requirement for physical infrastructure, is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, consumers' growing worry about data privacy and security presents significant development potential for industry investors.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Cognizant, an international IT company, announced an agreement for a strategic partnership in January 2023 with NICE Systems Ltd., a US-based company that offers an innovative contact center software platform sponsored by AI, CXone, to merge the CXone software with Cognizant's Cloud Native Customer Experience Platform to further enhance customer experience.
Based on components the global contact center software market is divided into solutions and services. The solution category will likely capture a large market share throughout the forecast period. Integrating modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, robotic process automation, and others with contact center solutions is propelling industry growth. IVR systems are projected to take a sizable market share. Through voice recognition, the intelligent IVR recognizes the requirements of the clients and alerts the operators of changes. Similarly, since it enhances agent efficiency and performance, workforce optimization is likely to develop substantially. The system analyzes client interactions and gives information to agents.
Based on enterprise size the global contact center software market is divided into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Over the projected period, the small and medium enterprise category is expected to develop the quickest. The increasing use of customer care solutions by small and medium-sized businesses throughout the world is likely to boost segment growth over the forecast period. Small and medium-sized businesses are using these solutions as part of their attempts to reduce the burdens of doing routine operations and free up contact center agents to focus on organizational growth. Over the projected period, the rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises around the world is expected to generate new growth prospects for the category.
Based on deployment the global contact center software market is divided into Cloud and On-Premise. The cloud segment is poised to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period Businesses all over the world prefer cloud-based contact center solutions rather than on-premise solutions because cloud-based contact centre solutions can scale services. Cloud solutions are intended to link call center agents to efficiently centralized call center software while also providing a secure intranet for staff to collaborate and communicate with one another. Cloud-based solutions can also provide detailed information on agents and customers that executives would not be able to follow with on-premise systems.
Based on geography North America is expected to hold a significant share of the contact center software market, driven by the automation of business operations and other related tasks supported by the gradual transition of top firms and brands towards digitalization, resulting in a large demand for software applications in customer care and communication services. Retail organizations increasingly use contact center software to promote customer retention and contentment as the retail sector in North American economies expands. Furthermore, the existence of major contact center software platforms in the region, such as Nice CXone, Genesys Cloud CX, and UJET, provides prospects for adoption for companies working in various sectors, such as BFSI and IT, which are projected to boost consumption of contact center software products in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global contact center software market, that have been are Genesys, Enghouse Interactive., Mitel Networks Corp, NEC Corporation, NICE, Five9, Inc., AWS, 3C Logic, Cisco, SAP SE.
The market analytics report segments the global contact center software market using the following criteria:
• By Component
o Solutions
• Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
• Call Recording
• Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
• Customer Collaboration
• Dialer
• Interactive Voice Responses (IVR)
• Reporting & Analytics
• Others
o Service
• Integration & Deployment
• Support & Maintenance
• Training & Consulting
• Managed Services
• By Enterprise Size
o Small Enterprises
o Medium enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• By Deployment
o Cloud
o On-Premise
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Genesys
• Enghouse Interactive.
• Mitel Networks Corp
• NEC Corporation
• NICE
• Five9, Inc.
• AWS
• 3C Logic
• Cisco
• SAP SE
