Global Nutricosmetics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The nutricosmetics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nutricosmetics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nutricosmetics market size is predicted to reach $10.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the nutricosmetics market is due to rising consumer awareness regarding skin and hair problems. North America region is expected to hold the largest nutricosmetics market share. Major players in the nutricosmetics market include Suntory Holdings Limited, KORA Organics, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Blackmores Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Amway Corporation.

Nutricosmetics Market Segments

• By Type: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Drinks, Powders, Gummies, Candies, Other Types

• By Ingredients: Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Other Ingredients

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Stores

• By End-Use: Skincare, Haircare, Nailcare, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global nutricosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nutricosmetics refers to nutritional supplements that enhance the natural beauty of the skin, nails, and hair. The primary benefit is the anti-aging effect, which is claimed to reduce wrinkles by scavenging free radicals produced by sun radiation.

The main types of nutricosmetics are capsules, tablets, softgels, drinks, powders, gummies, candies, and others. A capsule is a tiny, soluble gelatine container that holds a dose of medication. The several types of ingredients involved are carotenoids, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and others. These are sold through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and specialty stores, and are used for several end-uses, including skincare, haircare, nailcare, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nutricosmetics Market Characteristics

3. Nutricosmetics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nutricosmetics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nutricosmetics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Nutricosmetics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Nutricosmetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

