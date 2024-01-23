Amplifier Market valued at US$11.007 billion in 2021, to witness significant growth
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the amplifier market was valued at US$11.007 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The rising demand for amplifiers is driven by the increased manufacturing of consumer electronics and the expanding production in the automotive sector.
An amplifier is an electronic tool designed to enhance the amplitude or power of an electrical signal. Typically, the input signal originates from a low-power source like a microphone, musical instrument, or similar devices, and the amplifier elevates it to a level capable of driving a loudspeaker or other output apparatus. Amplifiers come in various types, including power amplifiers, current amplifiers, and voltage amplifiers. They find applications across diverse sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, medical & healthcare, and telecommunications. The surge in demand for superior audio and video equipment, the increasing popularity of wireless audio streaming technologies, the integration of high-quality audio systems in automobiles, and the growing need for energy-efficient amplifiers are anticipated to stimulate the amplifiers market, fostering overall growth.
The global amplifier market, classified by type, encompasses three main categories: Power Amplifiers, Current Amplifiers, and Voltage Amplifiers. Power amplifiers are designed to increase the amplitude or power of an electrical signal, making them crucial for driving loudspeakers or other output devices. Current amplifiers focus on boosting the current of an electrical signal, while voltage amplifiers concentrate on elevating the voltage. These types of amplifiers play vital roles in various industries and applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications. The demand for amplifiers is driven by the increasing need for high-quality audio and video equipment, the rise in popularity of wireless audio streaming technologies, the integration of advanced audio systems in vehicles, and the growing emphasis on energy-efficient amplifier solutions. As a result, the global amplifier market is expected to experience significant growth across these diverse amplifier types, driven by evolving technological trends and increasing demands across multiple sectors.
The global amplifier market, categorized by class, includes four primary classes: Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class AB. Each class represents a distinct amplifier design with specific characteristics. Class A amplifiers operate by conducting current throughout the entire input cycle, offering low distortion but are less energy-efficient. Class B amplifiers, on the other hand, use separate components for the positive and negative halves of the input signal, making them more energy-efficient but potentially introducing distortion. Class C amplifiers conduct current for less than the full input cycle, suitable for applications where distortion is acceptable. Class AB amplifiers combine features of both Class A and Class B, aiming to balance efficiency and distortion. These amplifier classes cater to diverse needs across various industries, including consumer electronics, audio systems, and telecommunications. The choice of amplifier class depends on specific requirements, such as energy efficiency, distortion tolerance, and application demands, driving the market's growth as technological advancements continue to influence amplifier designs.
The worldwide amplifier market, segmented by application, encompasses diverse sectors, including Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, and Telecommunication. In Consumer Electronics, amplifiers play a crucial role in enhancing audio and video equipment, meeting the increasing demand for high-quality multimedia experiences. The Automotive sector relies on amplifiers for integrating advanced audio systems, enhancing in-vehicle entertainment, and providing an immersive driving experience. In Medical & Healthcare, amplifiers contribute to various diagnostic and therapeutic devices, ensuring precision and reliability in medical equipment. Telecommunication applications leverage amplifiers to boost signals in communication systems, enhancing the efficiency and reach of telecommunications networks. The amplifier market's growth is driven by the escalating demand across these key sectors, where technological advancements, consumer preferences, and the need for enhanced performance converge to fuel the adoption of amplifiers tailored to specific applications.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to capture a notable market share, driven by the increasing desire for high-quality audio systems in consumer applications and a growing number of individuals investing in home theatre systems, wireless speakers, and other audio devices. Moreover, the escalating demand for advanced audio technologies in the automotive sector within burgeoning economies like India and China serves as an additional catalyst. In June 2021, the Chinese government introduced new guidelines to foster the development of the country's integrated circuit industry, encompassing the production of amplifiers and other electronic components utilized in consumer electronics. Additionally, in March 2021, the Indian government initiated the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for the electronics industry, covering consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, and audio devices requiring amplifiers. These initiatives collectively contribute to the heightened demand for amplifiers in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major players in the amplifier market are STMicroelectronics, Yamaha Corporation, Marantz, McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. (McIntosh Group), HARMAN (HARMAN International Industries), Nordem, Amplifier Technologies Inc., Parasound Products Inc., and NAD Electronics (Lenbrook Group of Companies).
The market analytics report segments the amplifier market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Power Amplifier
o Current Amplifier
o Voltage Amplifier
• By Class
o Class A
o Class B
o Class C
o Class AB
o Others
• By Application
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Medical & Healthcare
o Telecommunication
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Amplifier Technologies Inc.
• HARMAN (HARMAN International Industries)
• Marantz
• McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. (McIntosh Group)
• NAD Electronics (Lenbrook Group of Companies)
• Norden
• Parasound Products Inc.
• STMicroelectronics
• Yamaha Corporation
