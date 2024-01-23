Cosmetovigilance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cosmetovigilance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cosmetovigilance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cosmetovigilance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cosmetovigilance market size is predicted to reach $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the cosmetovigilance market is due to the rising usage of cosmetics. Europe region is expected to hold the largest cosmetovigilance market share. Major players in the cosmetovigilance market include PharSafer Associates Ltd., Zeincro GmbH, Skill Pharma Limited, ClinChoice Inc., Poseidon Clinical Research Organization GmbH.

Cosmetovigilance Market Segments
• By Service Type: Pre-Marketing Services, Post-Marketing Services
• By Reported Category: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Perfumes And Deodorants, Hair Colorants, Other Reported Categories
• By Service Providers: Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs)
• By Geography: The global cosmetovigilance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cosmetovigilance refers to industry-wide monitoring to address the security of cosmetics products through a regular monitoring service of cosmetics concerning the regulatory compliances provided by the authorities. It is used for gathering, assessing, and monitoring spontaneous reports of unfavorable outcomes noticed during or after typical or reasonably foreseeable cosmetic product usage.
