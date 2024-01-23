Norteño Band Los K-Bros Releases “Aquel Loco” An Anthem of Resilience Resonating with their Latino Fanbase
This song holds a personal message that many can relate to. People often hold themselves back from success, and in order to overcome obstacles, we need to let go of negativity and remain positive.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Mexican band Los K-Bros releases their latest single "Aquel Loco," a vibrant corrido anthem that weaves themes of resilience, determination, and the journey to overcoming adversity. Incorporating empowering affirmations and corrido storytelling, the captivating release is already a fan-favorite, earning 80K streams across platforms in its first week. The corrido melody incorporates a beat drop element and compelling lyrical storytelling to showcase the unique energy that defines Los K-Bros’ signature sound.
— William Aboytes, lead singer
Based in Chicago with roots from Guanajuato, Mexico, Los K-Bros have built a loyal fan base in the Midwest and beyond through their unique style of storytelling, a modern twist on Norteño music, and energetic live performances. Composed of brothers and cousins, Los K-Bros, a second-generation band, is continuing the legacy of the group initially formed by their father. Resonating with a new generation of Regional Mexican music lovers, Los K-Bros produce original songs along with covers of popular favorites such as Los Botones Azules, La Diabla, Creepin (Spanish version), and more. Storytelling is the pillar of numerous songs within the Regional Mexican genre, a theme Los K-Bros have found success in as they continue to create original music that resonates with their audiences and authentically connects with first-generation experiences.
“This song holds a personal message that many can relate to,” says lead singer William Aboytes. “People often hold themselves back from success, and in order to overcome obstacles, we need to let go of negativity and remain positive and focused – then everything starts to come together. It also serves as a reminder to our band; we’ve come a long way and have cultivated a great fan base by staying true to our original style – we don’t change it to blend in with trends, and our fans really appreciate that,” Aboytes adds. “We love engaging with our fans and delivering content they like. When a live cover receives a positive reaction, we happily record it and add it to our library. We genuinely enjoy creating music that resonates with our fans and do our best to deliver what they want.”
During the unveiling of Spotify's 2023 Wrapped data, fans of Los K-Bros took to social media to share posts featuring their top artists. Los K-Bros stood out consistently, ranking among global artists such as Peso Pluma, Grupo Frontera, and others. Spotify streaming numbers for Los K-Bros have had a notable surge, jumping from 1.5 million in 2020 to an impressive 6.1 million by 2023. This highlights sustained growth in their fanbase and a notable increase in popularity.
"Aquel Loco" is available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The band invites listeners to join their musical journey and connect on social media platforms for exclusive content and updates. Follow Los K-Bros on Apple Music, Spotify, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.
About Vision Music Group:
Vision Music Group (VMG) is a Chicago, IL-based company considered versatile in the audiovisual and entertainment sector. VMG serves as a Record Label, Production House, and Event Promoter, primarily rooted in Regional Mexican and Urban music.
Camila Rochin, Press Contact
Saguaro PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Los K-Bros 2024 single, "Aquel Loco"