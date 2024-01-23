The Grammy-winning, Internationally Acclaimed Los Lobos to Perform at Menlo Park Benefit Concert for Fit Kids
The fabled band from East L.A., long devoted to causes for positive change, particularly for underserved youth, will perform at the iconic Guild Theatre
...Fit Kids wants to close that opportunity gap and ensure all kids have access to healthy activity programs. The Los Lobos benefit concert will help to fund the Fit Kids' mission.”MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit Kids, a Silicon Valley-based 501©3 that provides structured physical fitness activities to underserved youth, announced today that tickets are on sale for the non-profit's landmark benefit concert featuring Grammy-award-winning Mexican-American rock band Los Lobos. The high-energy event will take place at Menlo Park's Guild Theatre on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
"Thanks to one of our board members, we were able to connect with Los Lobos and share the mission of Fit Kids," said Fit Kids Founder Ashley Hunter. "The band members, who hail from East Los Angeles and have spent over five decades dedicating their time on and off stage to helping others in their community, were inspired to hear that our youth programs - focused on physical activity, movement, and mindfulness – reach children in 62 locations in L.A., including 5 in East L.A., and 135 programs throughout the U.S. and Mexico."
Los Lobos rose to international stardom with their version of Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" in 1987. They will bring their chart-topping music influenced by rock, country, Tex-Mex, Zydeco, R&B, folk, brown-eyed soul, and traditional music such as cumbia, norteños, and boleros to the Guild Theatre for this special concert.
“We are honored to be participating in the benefit for Fit Kids on Thursday, February 29th at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. There are few things closer to our hearts than supporting early childhood development and health, and Fit Kids does an extraordinary job helping underserved kids all across North America by funding and implementing mental and physical health activities, particularly in areas where budget cuts and lack of access limit or prohibit such programs. We urge you to join us for a fun evening of music supporting this wonderful cause,” said Steve Berlin of Los Lobos.
Hunter says, "Today, in America, kids are not getting enough physical activity. Youth sports programs are increasingly expensive; P.E. programs are getting cut across the United States. And many kids don't have neighborhoods with safe parks to play in. Fit Kids wants to close that opportunity gap and ensure all kids have access to healthy activity programs. The Los Lobos benefit concert will help to fund the Fit Kids' mission."
TICKETS: https://www.tixr.com/groups/guildtheatre/events/los-lobos-fit-kids-92033
ABOUT FIT KIDS
Fit Kids is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides structured physical fitness activities to underserved youth. Executive Director Ashley Hunter founded Fit Kids in January 2011, and the organization now impacts more than 25,000+ elementary school-age children throughout the U.S. and Mexico.
Physical activity at a young age is essential to children's long-term fitness, including their mental and emotional health, yet too many children in underserved communities miss out on structured physical activity due to school budget cuts, unaffordable organized youth sports programs, and scarcity of safe places to play.
Fit Kids fills the fitness opportunity gap with structured programs that include hundreds of different exercises, games, and fun activities that get kids moving, help them fall in love with fitness, and set them up for successful, healthy futures.
ABOUT LOS LOBOS
Los Lobos, Spanish for "the Wolves," is a Mexican-American rock band from East Los Angeles, California. Their music is influenced by rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, brown-eyed soul, and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros, and norteños. The band rose to international stardom in 1987 when their version of Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in the United Kingdom and several other countries. Over the last 50 years, they've recorded 17 studio albums, seven live L.P.s, three compilations,2 E.P.s, 2 DVDs, and contributed 40+ guest appearances on their friends' recordings—all garnering 4 Grammys, an Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction, the ALMA Ritchie Valens Pioneer Award, NEA and Hispanic Heritage Foundation Honors, Congressional recognitions, plus countless "Keys to the City" and "Los Lobos Day" celebrations. And those are just a few of the highlights. Off stage, they have dedicated their time to helping others, working for peace and justice, penning some of the most literate and important music of their time, transforming the hard cries from the East L.A. barrio into songs of hope, tales of common folk finding ways to endure.
Quite simply, they are one of the most prolific bands ever. And, amazingly, with the original founding members as the pack the entire time. As their liner notes put it, quite simply: "Los Lobos still are David Hidalgo (vocals, guitars), Louie Pérez, Jr. (vocals, guitars), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitars, bass, Hammond B3 organ), Conrad Lozano (vocals, bass), and Steve Berlin (saxes, midi sax, keyboards)."
Carolyn McCusker
Beasley & McCusker Communications for Fit Kids
+1 650-291-0992
carolyn@beasleymccusker.com
