Targeting Additional Hamas Financial Networks
PRESS STATEMENT
MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON
JANUARY 22, 2024
The United States is today imposing its fifth round of sanctions on Hamas since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Today’s action targets networks of Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza, their owners, and associates. In conjunction with this action, Australia and the United Kingdom are also placing sanctions on key Hamas officials and facilitators.
We remain committed to working with our allies and partners to dismantle the financial infrastructure that supports Hamas operations. We will continue to use all of our tools to target Hamas, its financiers, and its financial transfer mechanisms that funnel funds in support of Hamas’s terrorist activities.
The Department of the Treasury is taking these actions pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended. For more information on this designation, see Treasury’s press release.