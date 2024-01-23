St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3 & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000410
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/22/2024 at approximately 2:06 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St., Fairfax
VIOLATION: DUI # 3 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Justin Bristol
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2024 at approximately 2:08 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a residence on Main St. in the Town of Fairfax for a report of a possible disturbance.
While responding, Troopers learned that the male suspect, 43-year-old Justin Bristol, had left the residence in a vehicle and then returned. It was reported that Bristol was intoxicated.
Troopers determined that Bristol had operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and also while having a criminally suspended driver’s license. Bristol was arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was later transported to the Northwest Correctional Center and held on $2,500.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 1/23/24 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NW Corrections
BAIL: $2,500.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993