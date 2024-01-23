St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A2000410

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2024 at approximately 2:06 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St., Fairfax

VIOLATION: DUI # 3 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Justin Bristol

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2024 at approximately 2:08 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a residence on Main St. in the Town of Fairfax for a report of a possible disturbance.

While responding, Troopers learned that the male suspect, 43-year-old Justin Bristol, had left the residence in a vehicle and then returned. It was reported that Bristol was intoxicated.

Troopers determined that Bristol had operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and also while having a criminally suspended driver’s license. Bristol was arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was later transported to the Northwest Correctional Center and held on $2,500.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 1/23/24 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NW Corrections

BAIL: $2,500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

