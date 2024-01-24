San Clemente's Chinese New Year Celebration: Uniting Tradition with Dr. Steenblock's Stem Cell Innovations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Regenerative Medicine invites the community to a distinctive Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, from 1-4 PM at 187 Av. La Pata, San Clemente, CA 92673. Produced by Rachel Dares PR, the event promises to merge traditional Lunar New Year festivities with a showcase of the latest developments in stem cell therapy, a field in which Dr. David Steenblock has been a key innovator.
Renowned Dr. Tony O'Donnell of Radiant Greens will lead the event as the emcee. Guests will be treated to an array of cultural performances, including traditional lion dances and live music by DJ George, along with a special red-carpet photo opportunity to capture the occasion.
The event will also feature a variety of culinary offerings from local favorites such as Fettucine Marcello Italian Kitchen and Basanti Indian Cuisine, along with sweet treats from Elisa Marie Baking. Gran Ponche Mexicano will provide their signature libations to complement the festive gathering.
In alignment with the spirit of the Chinese New Year, the event will include a raffle, with prizes sponsored by local businesses including The Kitchen Lady, Providence, San Clemente Vitality, and Jar Insurance. The first 50 guests will be welcomed with exclusive VIP swag bags.
Vitality Sunshine is sponsoring the event's photography and videography services, capturing the vibrant moments of the special celebration. In addition, they are providing an array of traditional Chinese cuisine, further enriching the event's cultural experience.
Talega Life Magazine will provide a post-event spotlight, featuring key highlights and photographs that bring to life the vibrant Chinese New Year occasion and underscore Dr. Steenblock's impactful work in the realm of stem cell therapy.
This event provides the San Clemente community and its neighbors with an opportunity to delve into the lively traditions of Chinese New Year, coupled with a chance to discover the latest advancements in the dynamic field of stem cell therapy.
About Personalized Regenerative Medicine: Personalized Regenerative Medicine, under the leadership of Dr. David Steenblock, specializes in advanced stem cell therapy. Dr. Steenblock's pioneering work has contributed significantly to the field, offering new avenues for patient treatment.
San Clemente and neighboring communities are warmly invited to Personalized Regenerative Medicine’s Chinese New Year event, a unique occasion blending cultural celebrations with insights into stem cell therapy. This event offers a valuable opportunity to enjoy traditional festivities while exploring the latest advancements in stem cell therapy. For more information, visit www.strokedoctor.com or call (949) 367-8870.
Rachel Dares
Renowned Dr. Tony O'Donnell of Radiant Greens will lead the event as the emcee. Guests will be treated to an array of cultural performances, including traditional lion dances and live music by DJ George, along with a special red-carpet photo opportunity to capture the occasion.
The event will also feature a variety of culinary offerings from local favorites such as Fettucine Marcello Italian Kitchen and Basanti Indian Cuisine, along with sweet treats from Elisa Marie Baking. Gran Ponche Mexicano will provide their signature libations to complement the festive gathering.
In alignment with the spirit of the Chinese New Year, the event will include a raffle, with prizes sponsored by local businesses including The Kitchen Lady, Providence, San Clemente Vitality, and Jar Insurance. The first 50 guests will be welcomed with exclusive VIP swag bags.
Vitality Sunshine is sponsoring the event's photography and videography services, capturing the vibrant moments of the special celebration. In addition, they are providing an array of traditional Chinese cuisine, further enriching the event's cultural experience.
Talega Life Magazine will provide a post-event spotlight, featuring key highlights and photographs that bring to life the vibrant Chinese New Year occasion and underscore Dr. Steenblock's impactful work in the realm of stem cell therapy.
This event provides the San Clemente community and its neighbors with an opportunity to delve into the lively traditions of Chinese New Year, coupled with a chance to discover the latest advancements in the dynamic field of stem cell therapy.
About Personalized Regenerative Medicine: Personalized Regenerative Medicine, under the leadership of Dr. David Steenblock, specializes in advanced stem cell therapy. Dr. Steenblock's pioneering work has contributed significantly to the field, offering new avenues for patient treatment.
San Clemente and neighboring communities are warmly invited to Personalized Regenerative Medicine’s Chinese New Year event, a unique occasion blending cultural celebrations with insights into stem cell therapy. This event offers a valuable opportunity to enjoy traditional festivities while exploring the latest advancements in stem cell therapy. For more information, visit www.strokedoctor.com or call (949) 367-8870.
Rachel Dares
Rachel Dares PR
+1 714-718-9043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other