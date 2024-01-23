Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,954 in the last 365 days.

Senator Cramer Statement on Governor Burgum Not Seeking Third Term

**Click here for audio.** 

BISMARCK — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced he will not seek a third term as governor. 

“No one could ever say Doug Burgum isn’t his own person. He has served North Dakota very well. I’ve been honored to work with him these last several years, and I look forward to working with him a lot more. He has earned the right to take a short or long break or seek a promotion. Whatever it is, he will do it his way, and he will be successful at it. It will be for a cause bigger than himself. For that, I am grateful. Congratulations to the Governor and the First Lady on their incredible service to the people of North Dakota and congratulations on whatever is next.”

Burgum was first elected as the state’s 33rd governor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. His second term in office will conclude on December 14, 2024.

You just read:

Senator Cramer Statement on Governor Burgum Not Seeking Third Term

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more