Senator Cramer Statement on Governor Burgum Not Seeking Third Term

BISMARCK — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced he will not seek a third term as governor.

“No one could ever say Doug Burgum isn’t his own person. He has served North Dakota very well. I’ve been honored to work with him these last several years, and I look forward to working with him a lot more. He has earned the right to take a short or long break or seek a promotion. Whatever it is, he will do it his way, and he will be successful at it. It will be for a cause bigger than himself. For that, I am grateful. Congratulations to the Governor and the First Lady on their incredible service to the people of North Dakota and congratulations on whatever is next.”

Burgum was first elected as the state’s 33rd governor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. His second term in office will conclude on December 14, 2024.