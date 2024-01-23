MoT asks VMA to support shipping container goods to Europe and America

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, January 23 - Facing the rising cost of container shipping services to Europe and America, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just sent an official dispatch to the Việt Nam Maritime Administration (VMA) requesting support for businesses.

Accordingly, the MoT requests the VMA to preside and co-ordinate with relevant agencies and units to ensure a smooth seaport system nationwide.

At the same time, the ministry requests the administration create favourable conditions for the transportation of import and export goods, and research and immediately deploy solutions to improve the efficiency of maritime infrastructure exploitation.

The VMA is also assigned to speed up port entry and exit procedures and the loading and unloading of goods for ships transporting import and export goods, especially container goods to the Americas and Europe.

It is also required to urgently work with shipping lines that have transport routes to the Americas and Europe, to call on shipping lines to maintain routes, and add berths and container shells to Việt Nam, to meet cargo transport needs.

The MoT assigned the VMA to research policy mechanisms to attract container shipping companies to open new routes to Việt Nam, and continue and urgently research reducing and simplifying administrative procedures, especially procedures related to ship operations.

As for the Việt Nam Maritime Administration, the normal transport route from Asia to Europe goes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, as this is the shortest route with optimal cost.

However, due to conflicts in the Red Sea area since the end of last year, shipping companies have had to change routes, not going through the Suez Canal but having to go around the Cape of Good Hope, extending ship journeys by 10 - 14 days compared to before, incurring more shipping costs, and leading to higher shipping prices and possible shortage of containers. VNS