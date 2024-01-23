PRESS RELEASE – PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE HIGH COMMISSIONER OF AUSTRALIA TO SAMOA

TUESDAY 23 JANUARY 2024

H.E. Mr William Carter Robinson presented his Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia at a presentation of credential ceremony held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade accrediting His Excellency as the resident High Commissioner of Australia to Samoa.

Samoa and Australia have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 31 March 1971. During the credential ceremony, H.E Mr. William Carter Robinson stated that “Australia remains committed to supporting Samoa‟s vision for prosperity, including through a deepening economic partnership.” High Commissioner Robinson pledged his commitment to working with the people and government of Samoa to strengthen bilateral ties and existing cooperation.

Afioga Le Mamea in his responding remarks confirmed that Samoa and Australia‟s relationship is firmly underpinned by friendship, respect and cooperation for mutual benefit and the signing of the „Bilateral Partnership Agreement – O le fala folasia i lo ta va‟ is evident of the close relations and cooperation between our two countries.

Afioga Le Mamea expressed that he is confident that the appointment of H.E Robinson will further strengthen the existing relations between Samoa and Australia.

Mr. William Carter Robinson was the Director, Investment Team, Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific prior to his appointment as High Commissioner of Australia to Samoa. He held various senior positions whilst at DFAT, Canberra. He was an Adviser at the Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs. He served as Counsellor (Public Policy and Health Security) in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (2018-2020) and as Second then First Secretary at the Embassy of Australia in Manila, Philippines. (2010-2013).

Mr William Carter Robinson holds a Masters of International Law from the Australian National University, a Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology and Telecommunications) from University of Adelaide, a Bachelor of Arts from University of Adelaide and a Diploma of Languages from the University of Adelaide. H.E William Carter Robinson is married with three sons.

H.E. Mr William Carter Robinson arrived in Samoa on 18th January 2024 as successor to H.E. Ms Emily Luck who completed her diplomatic tour of duty on 10 January 2024