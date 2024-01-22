Former MP for Ulawa Constituency arrested for the allegation of conversion of shipping fund

The Corruption Investigators of the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ulawa Constituency On Thursday 18 January 2024 following the alleged conversion of SBD$5 million dollars for the shipping funds in 2016.

The matter was reported to the police on 27 April 2017 by representatives from the constituency and an investigation has commenced.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that; on 22 January 2016, the Solomon Islands Government paid to Ulawa Constituency Account with the Bank South Pacific (BSP) an amount of $5 million for the Shipping Fund.

Later on 17 February 2016, accused advised the BSP Bank to transfer the sum of 5 million into his personal account with the ANZ bank.

Investigation further revealed that 65 withdrawals were withdrawn from the accused personal account total to $6,023,326.70 and further Ten (10) withdrawals total to $4,550,000 were deposits made into the business account of Aslan Stationaries with the ANZ, a private company owned by the suspect. At the end of 2016, the balance remaining in the suspect personal account was $27,868.87.

The suspect was arrested, interviewed and formally charged with one count of conversion contrary to section 278 (1) (c) (i) of the Penal Code.

The suspect was formally charged and released on strict bail condition and will appear before court on 1 February 2024

Director NCID thanked officers for their hard work to ensure the investigation is finally completed although there are a lot of challenges faced during the investigation. More arrest follow soon for the former MPs in the coming months.

