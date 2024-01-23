DOTAX: Press Release: Tax Filing Tips from the Hawaii Department of Taxation

DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

Ka ‘Oihana ‘Auhau

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

News Release 2024-01

Tax Filing Tips from the Hawaii Department of Taxation

April 22 is the Deadline to File Individual Income Tax Returns

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Taxation (Department) announced that tax season has officially begun and is providing the following information to inform taxpayers about current issues and to avoid delays and frustration during the filing process.

File Early

Start gathering your tax records so you have enough time to obtain all forms and documents needed to accurately file your income tax return by the filing deadline, April 22, 2024.

Note: The federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) opens its Tax Season on January 29, 2024, and the filing deadline for tax returns or an extension to file is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Filing early is also the best way to prevent cybercriminals from stealing your refund. If you have been a victim of identity theft, you may enroll in theDepartment’s ID Theft Protection Program by visiting Hawaii Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov. Those enrolled in the program will be notifiedwhen an income tax return is filed with your name and social security number, and you will be asked to verify that you filed the tax return.

File Electronically

Please note that compared to paper filing, e-filing improves accuracy, provides verification that your tax return was filed and processes faster sothat tax refunds are delivered to you quicker. There are now more ways than ever to conveniently e-file your return. In addition to the many fee-based commercial tax preparation software, taxpayers can also file for free directly with the Department using Hawaii Tax Online athttps://hitax.hawaii.gov .

Use Direct Deposit

Using direct deposit is the quickest and safest way to receive your refund. Processing times are longer for taxpayers who choose to receive their refunds by check.

Check for Accuracy and Errors

Avoid processing delays, adjustments to your return and additional correspondence from the Department by making sure all social security numbersare correct, the appropriate filing status is selected, attaching required forms and your employee earning statements (HW-2s and W2s), and signing your return.

Check Your Refund Status

You may check the status of your income tax return filing. Visit the Department’s website at https://tax.hawaii.gov and click on “Check Your RefundStatus.” You will need your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and the exact refund amount claimed as shown on your tax return.

Additional Information

The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation recently released the N-11SF, a simplified individual income tax form for taxpayers whose 2023 federal and Hawaiʻi adjusted gross incomes are zero. Other requirements apply to be able to use this form and it cannot be filed electronically. Please refer to the links below for additional instructions and access to the form.

For More Help

If you unable to resolve an issue after reading form instructions and searching the Department website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at (808) 587-4242 Monday – Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm.

# # #

Media Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaii Department of Taxation (808) 587-1540

[email protected]

https://tax.hawaii.gov