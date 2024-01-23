NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Hosts In-Person Job Fair at Ke‘ehi Lagoon

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

January 22, 2024

DLIR HOSTS IN-PERSON JOB FAIR AT KE‘EHI LAGOON

Priority of Service for Veterans and Eligible Spouses

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) and Ke‘ehi Memorial Organization today announced a joint, in-person job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial. The fair will first open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and then to the general public from 10 a.m.

“We’re still in a job seekers market, as currently there are more jobs available than unemployed individuals,” said DLIR Director Jade Butay. “This job fair is a great opportunity to find a job or seek career advancement and explore meaningful employment opportunities.”

Employers from the federal, state and private sectors will attend and provide job seekers an opportunity to speak with a variety of prospective employers, including many that will conduct hiring on the spot. Individuals attending the fair are encouraged to come professionally dressed, with copies of their current resumes.The first hour is reserved for veterans and eligible spouses.

For more information about this job fair please contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or [email protected].

For more information on this and other DLIR events go to: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd.

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O‘ahu.

