Lapid opens Pampanga multi-purpose covered court

Sen. Lapid opens Pampanga multi-purpose covered court Senator Lito Lapid on Monday, January 22, 2024, led the opening of a multi-purpose covered court at the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) in Magalang, Pampanga.

Funding for this project came from the allocation of the office of Sen. Lapid in response to the request of PSAU, through its President Dra. Anita G. David. The construction of the project began in 2019. During the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Sen. Lapid was joined by his son TIEZA COO Mark Lapid, Magalang Mayor Maria Lourdes Lacson and Councilor Norman Lacson.

Dr. Jeronie Baltazar, PSAU Director of Sports Development, and members of the university faculty were also present during the event.

More than 7,000 students and officials of the PSAU were thankful for the covered court which they said would be helpful in the holding of school activities.

Before this, Sen. Lapid helped in the construction of several school buildings at Don Honorio Ventura State University in Apalit Campus and other towns in the province.

Lapid said he wants help improve school facilities to provide students with quality education. The senator recalled that due to hardships, he was not able to go to college after his graduation from public high school.