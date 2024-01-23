Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the election of Senator Pia Cayetano as Chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee

Heartfelt congratulations to Senator Pia Cayetano on her election as the first female chairperson of the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon). We are grateful that she has accepted this very difficult task of leading the most controversial yet powerful committee in the Senate.

With her skills and experience as a veteran legislator, the Senate is confident that Senator Pia is up to the task of leading the committee with accountability and transparency. She truly is a "Pinay in Action".