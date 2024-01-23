Submit Release
Motorists advised to slow down when traveling east on Ka‘ahumanu Avenue at Lono Avenue

KAHULUI — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public to slow down while traveling east on Ka‘ahumanu Avenue when approaching the Lono Avenue intersection.

The pavement at the intersection was damaged by a water main break Saturday night. The road surface is uneven and rough.

The posted speed limit in the area is 30 mph. HDOT is advising motorists to lower their speed to 15 mph when approaching the intersection.

Pavement repair is being arranged by the Maui County Department of Water Supply. A temporary repair will take place from 8 p.m. tonight, Monday, Jan. 22 to 2 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23. Eastbound lanes on Ka‘ahumanu Avenue between Kane Street to Lono Avenue will be closed during the repairs.

