Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating B. Riley, Hywin, and Endeavour and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW), and Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)

On November 2, 2023, Bloomberg reported that Brian Kahn, the CEO of Franchise Group Inc. (“FRG”) had been identified by a “persons familiar with the matter” as a co-conspirator of John Hughes, who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

On November 8, 2023, B. Riley executives stated during the Company’s third quarter earnings call that “[d]uring the quarter, we announced our role leading the financing of FRG’s $2 billion take-private transaction” and that “B. Riley’s business is much more than just FRG and to the extent to which we have ever needed to work to protect the firm’s interest and that of our investment partners, we have and always will.”

On this news, B. Riley’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW)

On December 14, 2023, Hywin disclosed that redemption issues had been reported on certain asset-backed products previously distributed by the Company with clients demanding repayment from the Company. Hywin stated that it would be conducting an internal investigation.

On this news, Hywin’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.53 per ADR, or 16%, to close at $2.77 per ADR on December 14, 2023.

Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF)

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour’s Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Sebastien de Montessus, following the Board’s investigation “into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal.” The Board stated that it had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals and that de Montessus had been terminated for serious misconduct with “immediate effect.”

On this news, Endeavour’s stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $19.50 per share on January 4, 2024.

