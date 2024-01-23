Stanford Start-up Furpeeps Labs Unveils "Smarter Water" Fresh Breath No Brush Clean Teeth Oral Care for Dogs and Cats

Fresh Breath No Brush Clean Teeth Oral Care for Dogs and Cats, Dental Care Powder Additive, Dog Plaque Remover, Restores Gums Using Prebiotic Science

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furpeeps Labs Introduces "Smarter Water" Targeted Microbiome Regulation for Natural Pet Oral Health! 🐾

In noteworthy news, Furpeeps Labs introduces its new product, Smarter Water. Tailored for pet owners facing the challenge of brushing their furry friends' teeth, this user-friendly additive instantly transforms the water bowl into a molecular toothbrush, promoting freshness and oral health throughout the day.

Did you know that over 80% of adult dogs grapple with periodontal disease and dental disease can cause our pets to lose up to 1⁄3 of their lifespan? Smarter Water addresses this prevalent health issue with its natural prebiotic formula, distinguishing itself from traditional antiseptic methods. This innovative solution consistently works to maintain a balanced microbiome, benefiting pets' teeth above and below the gum line every time your pet drinks.

Smarter Water Teeth Shield science enhances pet oral care by fortifying the oral microbiome, combating plaque and tartar, balancing pH, and managing bacteria and biofilm. The result? Fresh breath, white teeth, and healthy gums without brushing – benefits that users appreciate for visible improvements, that maintain pet well-being. Due to a robust scientific foundation and a highly distinctive mechanism of action, the objective differs from conventional dental products that aim to eradicate microbes. Instead, the focus is on fostering the growth of beneficial microbes while depriving harmful ones of their nutrients. This innovative approach sets this Stanford-based science apart, emphasizing the cultivation of a healthy microbiome for oral health.

Smarter Water's active mechanism of "Targeted Microbiome Regulation" (TMR) is a three-step approach via specialized prebiotics, enzymes, and pH balance.

STEP ONE: Sugar Receptor Blockage - In the initial phase, prebiotics and fiber play a crucial role by obstructing the sugar receptors and plaque-making enzymes in the oral environment. This strategic intervention leads to the starvation of harmful bacteria and initiates the breakdown of plaque.

STEP TWO: Prebiotic-Powered Defense - Next, selected vitamins and enzymes come into play, facilitating protein metabolism by beneficial bacteria. This shift enables these beneficial bacteria to thrive, naturally outperforming and dominating pathogens within the biofilm (plaque).

STEP THREE: pH Balance: The oral cavity naturally contains various bacteria, both beneficial and harmful. When the pH level in the mouth is acidic, it creates an environment conducive to the growth of harmful bacteria, which can contribute to dental issues such as bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease. By reducing acid, you help maintain a more neutral pH, creating an inhospitable environment for acid-loving bacteria. This three-step process ensures a comprehensive approach to oral health, emphasizing the disruption and displacement of harmful bacteria for a healthier and balanced oral microbiome for all pets. As part of Stanford's StartX incubator, Furpeeps Labs is committed to rigorous scientific and clinical testing, ensuring safety and efficacy.

At Furpeeps Labs, the mission extends beyond innovation. Contributing to pet wellness involves nurturing a balanced microbiome through collaborative efforts with leading veterinarians and microbiologists. Crafted in the U.S.A., each Furpeeps Labs product reflects quality and care.

