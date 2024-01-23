Wilson Campaign Releases First Paid Ad: “We The People”

Wilson, a lifelong conservative, is running to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

IONIA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, successful businessman, tech entrepreneur, Army veteran, and lifelong conservative Glenn Wilson (R-MI) released his first paid campaign ad of the election cycle, titled: “We The People”. The ad is slated to run across the state of Michigan on social media platforms over the next month.







Watch at www.VoteGlennWilson.com or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2WyUmfkZN4

“If we want to rescue the American Dream, we cannot rely on failed politicians and Washington bureaucrats to do the job for us,” said Glenn Wilson. “This campaign is about empowering ’We the People’ to rise up and take control of our own destiny.”

“Our first campaign ad provides voters with a small glimpse of Glenn’s authenticity, sincerity, and passion for his country,” said Scott Hagerstrom, chief campaign strategist. “In a crowded field of Trump haters, perennial candidates, and career politicians, Glenn is going to stand out in the best possible way.”

