NewVue, Inc. Secures Funding for Next-Gen Cloud Worklist, Tackling Radiologist Shortages and Easing Workflow Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- NewVue, Inc., an innovative leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, is excited to announce the successful closure of its initial seed funding round. The funding closed on January 19, 2024, marks a significant milestone in NewVue.ai's mission to transform radiology practices with state-of-the-art technology.
"While we are keeping the details of the funding confidential, this round's closure is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision and the potential impact of our technology in the healthcare sector," said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue, Inc. "The funds will be instrumental in accelerating our product development, enhancing customer experiences, and expanding our market reach."
NewVue, Inc. emerges from the collective experience of radiology tech experts, including the foundational team of peerVue - a trailblazer in the field, later acquired by McKesson in 2012. The company is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline radiology workflows.
NewVue, Inc.'s EmpowerSuite revolutionizes radiology workflows with a cloud-native platform that smartly integrates AI. It blends radiologist preferences, credentials, insurance details, and clinical priorities, significantly easing administrators' work by dynamically updating worklists and ending 'cherry-picking' of studies. This approach drives efficiency and matches each study with the best-suited radiologist.
Introducing a cockpit-style command center, EmpowerSuite combats radiologist shortages and burnout. It features a next-gen intelligent worklist and a Clinical Information Screen, providing a comprehensive clinical data summary and timeline. With mood-adjusted tempo controls and personalized reading settings, it simplifies operations, eliminating complex rule configurations and manual worklist creation. For administrators, this means a significant reduction in operational complexity and administrative burdens.
Additionally, EmpowerSuite recognizes the full spectrum of a radiologist's contributions, not limited to RVU metrics, aiding in attracting, retaining, and incentivizing radiologists' performance.
The seed funding will enable NewVue.ai to innovate further, develop its proprietary technology, expand its talented team, and strengthen its position as a leader in the radiology solutions market. "Our goal is to empower radiologists and healthcare providers with advanced tools that make radiology services more efficient, accurate, and accessible," added Kyle Lawton.
NewVue.ai is committed to continuous innovation and is excited to embark on this new chapter in its journey to redefine radiology technology. The company is poised for rapid growth and is looking forward to making a significant impact in the healthcare industry.
For more information about NewVue, Inc., and its innovative radiology solutions, please visit www.NewVue.ai.
Contact:
Media@newvue.ai
Kyle Lawton
NewVue.ai
