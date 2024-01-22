Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,957 in the last 365 days.

Two Simmons bills hear public testimony in the House Health Care & Wellness Committee

OLYMPIA—Two of Rep. Tarra Simmons’ (D-Bremerton) bills to improve access to health care were heard in the House Health Care & Wellness Committee last Friday, Jan. 19. 

The first of these was House Bill 1859, which concerns the rights of residents in long-term care facilities; and the second, House Bill 2145, concerns medically necessary treatment of a mental health or substance use disorder. 

“HB 1859 is about restoring federal nursing home rights to our tenants in assisted living facilities and adult family homes,” said Simmons. “Those in nursing homes have rights to choosing their own medical providers, receiving visitors, can’t be evicted, and know that their belongings are safe—yet those living in assisted living or adult family homes do not have these same protections. 

 “Washington leads the way and is ahead of many other states in the nation in terms of developing alternatives to nursing homes, yet those who choose assisted living facilities and adult family homes sadly don’t have the same protections and rights as those in nursing homes. This bill would restore protections to these tenants and give them the peace of mind they deserve,” added Simmons. 

“House Bill 2145 is based on a national model known as the Jim Ramstad Act, which has already passed in five states around the country,” said Simmons. “This bill would hold health insurers accountable for discriminating against those with mental health and substance use disorders by wrongly denying coverage of care.  

“It’s an important issue to me personally as I am in long-term recovery with co-occurring behavioral health diagnoses, and I know how difficult it is to get care,” added Simmons. “Behavioral health and public safety are linked, whether we like it or not, and if we can remove some barriers to these challenges, we will be a healthier society.” 


You just read:

Two Simmons bills hear public testimony in the House Health Care & Wellness Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more