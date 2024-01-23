Sri Lanka: Tamil Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran Defeated in Party Polls
Tamil Member of Parliament and Spokesperson for the Federal Party, Mr. M.A. Sumanthiran was defeated in the party polls for the President of the Federal Party (ITAK), a Tamil political party that has headed the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) coalition.
Another Parliamentarian Mr. S. Shritharan has been elected as the next leader.
"Our party will work for our people, for the sustenance of their nation, for every inch of Tamil nationhood," Sritharan told reporters after he won the election.
Immediately following his victory, Shritharan paid his respects at a place where Tamil freedom fighters are buried, to pay homage to Tamils who took part and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Tamil land.
Sri Tharan, who was a principal, was in the area called Mullivaikal, where the final battle took place, where thousands of Tamils were killed in the final six months of the war.
