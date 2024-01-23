Bold Commerce Challenges the Industry to Reimagine Checkout with MACH Alliance

Retail Technology Company Launches First-Ever Checkout MACHathon to Fuel Innovation for the New Generation of Checkout

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Commerce, the headless checkout company for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, today announced its first Checkout MACHathon with support of the MACH Alliance. The new hackathon challenges the industry to build innovative checkout experiences that increase conversion, average order value and customer lifetime value for brands, on any shopping channel or in-store device. The Checkout MACHathon was launched as part of the company’s Build with Bold program.

Brands pour their resources into personalizing shopping experiences with relevant products, offers and communications specific to individual shoppers. But for most brands, this level of personalization ends at checkout where every shopper enters the same experience–no matter who they are, what they’re purchasing or the channel they’re on. Checkout has long been left untouched by brands because of the limitations of traditional ecommerce platforms and the cost and complexity of replatforming. This lack of personalization at brands’ make or break moment is causing 70% of shoppers to not complete their online purchases.

Bold Commerce powers brands to tailor checkout to the same degree as they do everything else on shoppers’ ecommerce journeys. The company’s headless technology allows brands to work on top of their existing technology, serving as many brands’ first step towards a fully composable ecommerce infrastructure. With Bold Checkout, brands can introduce and optimize as many different checkout experiences as they need to cater to individual shoppers and their unique shopping journeys.

The Checkout MACHathon invites the industry to introduce new ways for shoppers to make purchases on any shopping channel or in-store. Participants will develop innovative prototypes of checkout experiences for brands that focus on increasing conversion, average order value and customer lifetime value. Designed to shine a light on the extensive capabilities of composable technology, the hackathon will offer participants unlimited access to Bold Checkout and other products/components from MACH-certified companies for their projects.

“Brands have long dubbed checkout as broken–a rigid piece of the shopping journey that they’ll never be able to completely customize–but shoppers cannot be limited to checkout experiences, in the same way they shouldn’t receive the same emails or product recommendations as everyone else,” said Peter Karpas, CEO, Bold Commerce. “To exemplify that there truly is no limit to the checkout experiences brands can offer, we launched the Checkout MACHathon to inspire new ideas and encourage participants to turn them into a reality.”

Submissions will be judged by MACH Ambassadors and evaluated based on their use of MACH (Microservices-Based, API-First, Cloud-Native and Headless) technology, level of innovation and the project’s ability to solve checkout problems for brands. The winning team will be announced at Shoptalk 2024, and have a marketing campaign created and launched by Bold Commerce to showcase the possibilities of their technology to the industry.

“The limitations of brands’ technologies shouldn’t hold them back from offering the experiences shoppers want–and need–to convert and stay loyal to a brand,” said Casper Rasmussen, President at the MACH Alliance. “We’re excited to see how participants will use MACH Alliance members’ best-in-breed solutions to aid in the development of their creative and innovative checkout solutions.”

You can learn more about the Checkout MACHathon and register for the competition here: The Checkout MACHathon. The deadline to submit is February 9, 2024.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is in the business of making checkout better, helping brands convert more shoppers in more places. Bold’s Checkout is the only high-converting, customizable headless checkout with built in subscriptions and pricing capabilities, for a checkout without limits. Leading omnichannel retailers and emerging DTC brands like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Sitka Salmon, trust Bold to overcome legacy platform limitations, improve checkout conversion and deliver anywhere commerce.