Timberland Bancorp Reports First Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $6.30 Million

  • Quarterly EPS of $0.77
  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.36%
  • Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 10.75%
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin of 3.60%
  • Deposits Increased by 4% During the Quarter
  • Net Loans Increased by 3% During the Quarter
  • Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOQUIAM, Wash., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.30 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This compares to net income of $6.64 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the preceding quarter and $7.51 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

“We are pleased with the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which were highlighted by solid earnings, strong growth in loans and deposits, and continued tangible book value per share growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Although first quarter earnings were strong, they were lower compared to the year ago quarter, which was the peak of our margin in this cycle before deposit cost increases began compressing margins.”  

As a result of our earnings and strong capital position, Timberland’s Board of Directors announced a $0.01 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.24 per share, payable on February 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024. This represents the 45th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.  

“Credit quality continues to be monitored closely and our credit metrics remain relatively strong with only $2,000 in net charge-offs for the quarter and non-performing assets at only 18 basis points of total assets at the end of the first quarter,” Brydon continued. Timberland adopted the new credit loss accounting standard known as CECL on October 1, 2023, which resulted in “Day 1” adjustments of $460,000 to the allowance for credit losses on loans, $65,000 to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and the establishment of a $92,000 allowance for credit losses on investment securities. Cumulatively, these CECL adoption adjustments (net of deferred income tax adjustments), resulted in a one-time reduction to shareholders’ equity of $488,000, which had no impact on earnings.  

“Loan origination volumes remained steady and net loans receivable increased by $34 million during the quarter. While the possibility of a slowing economy and a continued higher interest rate environment still exist, we remain optimistic regarding the overall strength of our loan portfolio and the economic opportunities for growth in our markets,” Brydon continued.

“Net interest margin was 3.60% for the quarter, which was a 25 basis points contraction compared to the preceding quarter as the increase in cost of funds continued to outpace the growth in yields on earning assets,” said Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Total deposits increased $66 million during the quarter, with a majority of the increase coming from a few larger balance increases from commercial customers. Competition for deposits remains intense and until rates stabilize, we anticipate additional margin compression in the near term as customers continue to migrate non-interest bearing deposits into interest bearing accounts.”

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, or September 30, 2023):
  
    Earnings Highlights:

  • Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) decreased 5% to $0.77 for the current quarter from $0.81 for the preceding quarter and decreased 14% from $0.90 for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Net income decreased 5% to $6.30 million for the current quarter from $6.64 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 16% from $7.51 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 10.75% and 1.36%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter compressed to 3.60% from 3.85% for the preceding quarter and from 4.03% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
  • The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.50% compared to 55.52% for the preceding quarter and 51.52% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

   Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;
  • Net loans receivable increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 14% year-over-year;
  • Total deposits increased 4% from the prior quarter and increased 2% year-over-year;
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio increased to 0.18% from 0.12% one year ago;
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $29.23 and $27.29, respectively, at December 31, 2023; and
  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at December 31, 2023 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $670 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter decreased 5% to $18.80 million from $19.76 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 8% from $20.45 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in funding costs, and to a lesser extent, a decrease in non-interest income. These decreases to operating revenue were partially offset by an increase in interest income from loans and overnight funds.

Net interest income decreased $827,000, or 5%, to $16.00 million for the current quarter from $16.83 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $1.74 million, or 10%, from $17.74 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.22% from 1.69% for the preceding quarter. Partially offsetting the increase in funding costs, was an increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.07% from 4.94% for the preceding quarter and a $29.63 million increase in average total interest-earning assets.

Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter compressed to 3.60% from 3.85% for the preceding quarter and from 4.03% for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $142,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.   The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately two basis points due to the collection of $92,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $11,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.   The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $120,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $28,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.

A $379,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to loan portfolio growth and an increase in non-accrual loans. This compares to a $522,000 provision for credit losses for the preceding quarter and a $525,000 provision for credit losses for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Non-interest income decreased $126,000 or 4%, to $2.80 million for the current quarter from $2.92 million for the preceding quarter and increased $93,000, or 3%, from $2.71 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an $81,000 decrease in BOLI net earnings (as a result of a death benefit claim in the preceding quarter) and smaller changes in several other categories.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter decreased $343,000, or 3%, to $10.62 million from $10.97 million for the preceding quarter and increased $89,000, or 1%, from $10.54 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $346,000 decrease in professional fees, and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These decreases were partially offset by a $155,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and smaller increases in several other expense categories. The decrease in professional fees was primarily due to a decrease in legal fees and a decrease in consulting fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to annual salary adjustments, which became effective at the beginning of the fiscal year (October 1st). The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.50% compared to 55.52% for the preceding quarter and 51.52% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter decreased $78,000, or 5%, to $1.55 million from $1.62 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to lower taxable income.   Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 19.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 19.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 20.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $55.21 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $1.90 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.84 billion at September 30, 2023 and increased $59.57 million, or 3%, from $1.84 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $33.98 million increase in net loans receivable and a $29.30 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents, which was partially offset by an $8.16 million decrease in investment securities and CDs held for investment. The quarterly increase in assets was primarily funded by a $66.13 million increase in deposits, which was partially offset by a $15.00 million decrease in FHLB borrowings.

Liquidity

Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) while deploying overnight funds into loans during the past year. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 12.7% of total liabilities at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.6% at September 30, 2023, and 18.9% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $670 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at December 31, 2023. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at December 31, 2023. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $33.98 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.30 billion at September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily due to a $20.15 million increase in multi-family loans, a $10.77 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $9.90 million increase in one- to four-family loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by an $8.76 million decrease in construction and land development loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)

  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023  December 31, 2022   
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent  
Mortgage loans:                        
One- to four-family (a) $ 263,122        18 %   $ 253,227     18 %   $ 200,285     15 %  
Multi-family   147,321     10       127,176     9             96,831               7    
Commercial   579,038     40            568,265     40       542,571     42    
Construction - custom and                        
owner/builder   134,878     9            129,699     9       117,592     9    
Construction - speculative
one-to four-family		   17,609     1             17,099     1             11,220              1    
Construction - commercial   36,702     3             51,064     4             36,825              3    
Construction - multi-family   57,019     4             57,140     4             89,040              7    
Construction - land                        
development   18,878     1             18,841     1            17,015              1    
Land   28,697     2             26,726     2            25,872              2    
Total mortgage loans   1,283,264           88       1,249,237     88       1,137,251     87    
                         
Consumer loans:                        
Home equity and second                        
Mortgage         39,403     3             38,281     3            35,967     3    
Other   2,926     --               2,772     --              2,482               --    
Total consumer loans   42,329     3             41,053     3            38,449               3    
                         
Commercial loans:                        
Commercial business loans   136,942     9       135,802     9           127,085               10    
SBA PPP loans   423     --               466     --                    631               --    
            Total commercial loans   137,365     9       136,268     9       127,716               10    
Total loans   1,462,958     100 %     1,426,558     100 %     1,303,416     100 %  
Less:                        
Undisbursed portion of                        
construction loans in                        
         Process   (104,683 )         (103,194 )            (112,096 )      
Deferred loan origination                        
Fees   (5,337 )         (5,242 )               (4,532 )      
Allowance for credit losses   (16,655 )         (15,817 )              (14,229 )      
Total loans receivable, net $ 1,336,283         $ 1,302,305         $ 1,172,559        

_______________________
(a)   Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,425, $400, and $0 at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.  

The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of December 31, 2023:

                                                           CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
                                                                                      ($ in thousands)

Collateral Type  



Balance		   Percent of CRE Portfolio   Percent of Total Loan
Portfolio		   Average   
Balance Per Loan		   Non-Accrual
Industrial warehouse   $ 114,355   20 %   8 %   $ 1,132   $ 195
Medical/dental offices     80,767   14     6       1,324     --
Office buildings     65,543   11     5       745     --
Other retail buildings     50,003   9     3       538     --
Mini-storage     37,131   6     2       1,375     --
Hotel/motel     31,973   5     2       2,906     --
Restaurants     27,346   5     2       558     --
Gas stations/Conv. Stores     21,346   4     1       970     --
Nursing homes     18,024   3     1       2,575     --
Shopping centers     10,922   2     1       1,820     --
Mobile home parks     10,917   2     1       520     --
Churches     7,121   1     1       475     --
Additional CRE     103,590   18     7       719     488
Total CRE   $ 579,038   100 %   40 %   $ 898   $ 683

Timberland originated $88.93 million in loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $89.25 million for the preceding quarter and $101.67 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the past 15 months, a larger percentage of single-family loan originations were retained in the portfolio rather than being sold due to the increased yield available on such loans.   During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $3.80 million were sold compared to $4.58 million for the preceding quarter and $1.16 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities
        
Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $8.16 million, or 2%, to $319.83 million at December 31, 2023, from $327.99 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities and scheduled amortization.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $66.13 million, or 4%, during the quarter to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.56 billion at September 30, 2023. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $79.81 million in money market account balances, an $18.81 million increase in certificates of deposit balances and a $2.73 million increase in NOW checking account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $22.80 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposit balances and a $12.42 million decrease in savings account balances. The increase in money market account balances was primarily due to several larger balance increases with commercial customers.

Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)

      
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022      
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent    
Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 433,065   27 $ 455,864   29 %   $ 494,370   31  
NOW checking     389,463   24     386,730   25       444,742   28    
Savings     215,948   13     228,366   15       279,514   17    
Money market     269,686   17     189,875   12       229,643   14    
Certificates of deposit under $250     181,762   11     170,221   11       110,897   7    
Certificates of deposit $250 and over     96,145   6     91,714   6       41,924   3    
Certificates of deposit – brokered     41,000   2     38,165   2       --   --    
Total deposits   $ 1,627,069   100 %   $ 1,560,935   100 %   $ 1,601,090     100   %  

Borrowings

Total borrowings decreased to $20.00 million at December 31, 2023 from $35.00 million at September 30, 2023, as the Company repaid $15.00 million in short-term FHLB borrowings during the current quarter. At December 31, 2023, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 4.34%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $4.30 million, or 2%, to $237.37 million at December 31, 2023, from $233.07 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $6.30 million for the quarter, $355,000 from the exercise of stock options, and a $257,000 reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss category for fair value adjustments on available for sale investment securities. These increases to shareholders’ equity were partially offset by the payment of $1.87 million in dividends to shareholders, a $488,000 adjustment to equity for the adoption of a new accounting standard (as discussed below), and the repurchase of 12,330 shares of common stock for $362,000 (an average price of $29.38 per share).   Timberland had 361,812 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at December 31, 2023.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.50%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.14%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 11.79%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 12.53% at December 31, 2023. Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $266.09 million at December 31, 2023, with a net unrealized loss of $11.73 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.10%, compared to 12.53%, as reported.

Asset Quality

In accordance with changes in GAAP, on October 1, 2023, Timberland adopted the new credit loss accounting standard known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which replaced the incurred loss model. With the adoption of CECL, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans increased by $460,000, the ACL for unfunded commitments increased by $65,000, and an ACL for held to maturity investment securities of $92,000 was established. In addition, the Company recorded an increase to deferred tax assets of $129,000, and a corresponding one-time cumulative reduction to shareholders’ equity of $488,000 as of October 1, 2023, which had no impact on earnings.

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.18% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.09% at September 30, 2023 and 0.12% at September 30, 2022. There were net charge-offs of $2,000 for the current quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $12,000 for the preceding quarter and a net recovery of $1,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter a $379,000 provision for credit losses on loans was made, which was partially offset by a $33,000 recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $10,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The ACL for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.23% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.20% at September 30, 2023 and 1.20% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $1.35 million or 60%, to $3.60 million at December 31, 2023, from $2.25 million one year ago, and increased $1.94 million, or 116%, from $1.67 million at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans increased $1.33 million, or 65%, to $3.37 million at December 31, 2023, from $2.04 million one year ago, and increased $1.85 million, or 122%, from $1.51 million at September 30, 2023. The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to two commercial business loans totaling $1.47 million being put on non-accrual status. These two commercial business loans are partially guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and a specific reserve of $197,000 was set up for the non-guaranteed portion of these two loans.

Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)

  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family $ 602   4   $ 368   2   $ 383   2
Commercial   683   2     683   2     658   2
Construction – custom and                      
owner/builder   150   1     --   --     --   --
Land   --   --     --   --     425   2
Total mortgage loans   1,435   7     1,051   4     1,466   6
                       
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity and second                      
Mortgage   171   1     177   1     263   3
Other   --   --     --   1     2   1
Total consumer loans   171   1     177   2     265   4
                       
Commercial business loans   1,760   6     286   5     304   6
Total loans $ 3,366   14   $ 1,514   11   $ 2,035   16

        
        

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).    

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance.  These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing geopolitical instability (including wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and other unexpected events outside of our control), as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to novel coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants; credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in our allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio may result in our allowance for loan losses not being adequate to cover actual losses, and require us to materially increase our loan loss reserves; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; uncertainty regarding the future of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"), and the transition away from LIBOR toward new interest rate benchmarks; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our allowance for loan losses, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules and including changes as a result of COVID-19; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and other risks described in our reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,
      2023       2023     2022
  Interest and dividend income            
  Loans receivable   $ 18,395     $ 17,532   $ 14,457
  Investment securities     2,311       2,326     2,214
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments     91       85     51
    Interest bearing deposits in banks     1,699       1,619     2,390
  Total interest and dividend income     22,496       21,562     19,112
               
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     6,143       4,574     1,369
  Borrowings     349       157     --
  Total interest expense     6,492       4,731     1,369
  Net interest income     16,004       16,831     17,743
  Provision for credit losses - loans     379       522     525
  Recapture of credit losses – investment securities     (10 )     --     --
  Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments     (33 )     --     --
  Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses     15,668       16,309     17,218
               
  Non-interest income            
  Service charges on deposits     1,023       1,015     947
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees     1,264       1,333     1,251
  Gain on sales of loans, net     78       97     21
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings     156       237     156
  Recoveries on investment securities, net         5       2         3
  Other     272       240     327
  Total non-interest income, net     2,798       2,924     2,705
               
  Non-interest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     5,911       5,756     5,900
  Premises and equipment     973       982     924
  Loss on sale of premises and equipment, net     --       12     --
  Advertising     186       235     195
  ATM and debit card processing     615       524     483
  Postage and courier     126       135     121
  State and local taxes     319       325     299
  Professional fees     253       599     429
  FDIC insurance expense     210       194     124
  Loan administration and foreclosure     105       118     120
  Data processing and telecommunications     974       933     789
  Deposit operations     320       346     346
  Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)     56       68     68
  Other, net     576       740     737
  Total non-interest expense, net     10,624       10,967     10,535
               
  Income before income taxes     7,842       8,266     9,388
  Provision for income taxes     1,546       1,624     1,881
  Net income   $ 6,296     $ 6,642   $ 7,507
               
  Net income per common share:            
  Basic   $ 0.78     $ 0.82   $ 0.91
  Diluted     0.77       0.81     0.90
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic     8,114,209       8,094,719     8,232,273
  Diluted     8,166,048       8,156,497     8,318,733


TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,
      2023       2023       2022  
Assets            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 28,656     $       25,390     $    31,237  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     129,365             103,331       193,659  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     158,021       128,721       224,896  
               
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost     12,449       15,188       23,392  
Investment securities:            
   Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)     266,085       270,218       278,585  
  Available for sale, at fair value     40,446       41,771       55,841  
Investments in equity securities, at fair value     848       811       837  
FHLB stock     2,001       3,602       2,194  
Other investments, at cost     3,000       3,000       3,000  
Loans held for sale     1,425       400       --  
             
Loans receivable     1,352,938       1,318,122       1,186,788  
Less: ACL – loans     (16,655 )     (15,817 )     (14,229 )
  Net loans receivable     1,336,283       1,302,305       1,172,559  
               
Premises and equipment, net     21,584       21,642       21,703  
BOLI     23,122       22,966       22,962  
Accrued interest receivable     6,731       6,004       5,508  
Goodwill     15,131       15,131       15,131  
CDI     621       677       880  
Loan servicing rights, net     1,925       2,124       2,770  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,698       1,772       1,912  
Other assets     3,745       3,573       3,374  
  Total assets   $ 1,895,115     $ 1,839,905     $ 1,835,544  
               
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 433,065     $ 455,864     $ 494,370  
Deposits: Interest-bearing     1,194,004       1,105,071       1,106,720  
  Total deposits     1,627,069       1,560,935       1,601,090  
               
Operating lease liabilities     1,796       1,867       2,001  
FHLB borrowings     20,000       35,000       --  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses     8,881       9,030       8,904  
  Total liabilities     1,657,746       1,606,832       1,611,995  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
         8,120,708 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2023
         8,105,338 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2023
         8,231,197 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2022         		   


34,869		      


34,771		      


38,878		  
Retained earnings     203,327       199,386       185,406  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (827 )     (1,084 )     (735 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     237,369       233,073       223,549  
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,895,115     $ 1,839,905     $ 1,835,544  





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA        
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)		  
  Three Months Ended                  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:   Dec. 31, 2023   Sept. 30, 2023   Dec. 31,   2022
Return on average assets (a)     1.36 %     1.45 %     1.63 %
Return on average equity (a)     10.75 %     11.52 %     13.63 %
Net interest margin (a)     3.60 %     3.85 %     4.03 %
Efficiency ratio     56.50 %     55.52 %     51.52 %
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:            
Non-accrual loans   $ 3,366     $ 1,514     $ 2,035  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     --       --       --  
Non-performing investment securities     85       82       98  
OREO and other repossessed assets     --       --       --  
Total non-performing assets (b)   $ 3,451     $ 1,596     $ 2,133  
             
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)     0.18 %     0.09 %     0.12 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter   $ 2       $ 12     $ (1 )
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans,     495 %     1,045 %     699 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)     1.23 %     1.20 %     1.20 %
             
             
             
             
CAPITAL RATIOS:            
Tier 1 leverage capital     12.14 %     12.10 %     11.46 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     18.25 %     18.13 %     18.07 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital                  18.25 %           18.13 %     18.07 %
Total risk-based capital     19.50 %     19.38 %     19.32 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     11.79 %     11.91 %     11.41 %
             
BOOK VALUES:            
Book value per common share   $ 29.23       $ 28.76       $ 27.16  
Tangible book value per common share (d)     27.29       26.81       25.21  

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.
(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).                                

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate   Amount        Rate
                       
Assets                      
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,332,971     5.52 %   $ 1,300,743     5.39 %   $ 1,164,369     4.97 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   317,164     3.03       322,122     2.99             329,396     2.75  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   126,253     5.38       123,894     5.23       266,439     3.59  
Total interest-earning assets        1,776,388     5.07            1,746,759     4.94            1,760,204     4.34  
Other assets         81,612                 84,191                 84,806      
Total assets $ 1,858,000         $ 1,830,950         $ 1,845,010      
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
NOW checking accounts $ 376,682     1.51 %   $ 390,787     1.27 %   $ 439,750     0.45 %
Money market accounts   224,939     2.34       198,650     0.98       239,424     0.53  
Savings accounts   220,042     0.22       234,094     0.21       279,832     0.12  
Certificates of deposit accounts   311,353     4.15       284,403     3.85       135,467     1.37  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,133,016     2.18       1,107,934     1.66       1,094,473     0.50  
Borrowings   28,804     4.81       15,435     4.04       --     --  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,161,820     2.22       1,123,369     1.69       1,094,473     0.50  
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   450,027           465,183           519,307      
Other liabilities   11,878                       11,873           11,002      
Shareholders’ equity   234,275           230,525           220,228      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,858,000         $ 1,830,950         $ 1,845,010      
                       
Interest rate spread     2.85 %       3.25 %       3.84 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.60 %       3.85 %       4.03 %
Average interest-earning assets to                      
average interest-bearing liabilities   152.90 %         155.49 %         160.83 %    

           _____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands)   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
             
Shareholders’ equity   $ 237,369     $ 233,073     $ 223,549  
Less goodwill and CDI     (15,752 )     (15,808 )     (16,011 )
Tangible common equity   $ 221,617     $ 217,265     $ 207,538  
             
Total assets   $ 1,895,115     $ 1,839,905     $ 1,835,544  
Less goodwill and CDI     (15,752 )     (15,808 )     (16,011 )
Tangible assets   $ 1,879,363     $ 1,824,097     $ 1,819,533  

Contact: Dean J. Brydon, CEO
Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO
Marci A. Basich, CFO
(360) 533-4747
www.timberlandbank.com


 


