Amid Supreme Court case, SF makes another request to stay homeless sweeps ruling

Amid Supreme Court case, SF makes another request to stay homeless sweeps rulingMartin.Novitski Fri, 01/19/2024 - 09:03 NewsLink The city's earlier attempts have been largely unsuccessful, but Chiu is betting that the tables have changed since Jan. 12 when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review Grants Pass v. Johnson, another case that involves a key question about the power of cities to clear homeless encampments.