Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, January 25, 2024 at 3:00 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 3:00 p.m., on January 25, 2024, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:

1. Call to Order.

2. Approval of minutes from September 1, 2023 meeting

3. Discussion on 2024 Replacement Volumes for the Idaho Code Books

4. Adjournment

Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting
Time: January 25, 2024, 3:00 PM (Mountain Time)

Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 299 648 100 410
Passcode: oT98JB

Or call in (audio only)
+1 347-973-4395,,587563849# United States, New York City
Phone Conference ID: 587 563 849#

