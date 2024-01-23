Meghna Vaidyanath Joins Boyd Street Ventures as Venture Studio Manager

Meghna Vaidyanath, BSV Venture Studio Manager

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture capital firm Boyd Street Ventures (BSV) announced that Meghna Vaidyanath has been named Manager of the BSV Venture Studio.

In her new capacity, Ms. Vaidyanath will play two key roles. First, she will be responsible for communicating with, monitoring and reporting on the progress of all BSV portfolio companies. Second, she will coordinate the in-depth strategic guidance and operational support provided by BSV’s staff and Venture Studio Advisory Board to two-to-four portfolio companies in any given year. Typically this support will be focused on one or more of these areas:

• Founder advisory

• Go-to-market strategy

• Team and infrastructure

• Capital raising

• Office space

Ms. Vaidyanath received her B.B.A. degree in Marketing from Boston University, and her M.B.A. in Healthcare & Marketing from Carey Business School at The Johns Hopkins University. Prior to joining BSV, she worked as Digital Marketing Manager for marketing agency ABCD & Company in Rockville, MD. Before that, she worked at global advertising agency Digitas in Singapore, ultimately overseeing digital marketing operations for the ASEAN region. Born in Hong Kong, Ms. Vaidyanath has also lived in India, Japan, Vietnam and Singapore as well as the U.S. She will report to John Pohl, Venture Partner for Marketing & Investor Relations for BSV, and be based at BSV’s Norman, OK headquarters.

“We are thrilled to have Meghna bring her digital marketing expertise and her international perspective to our team,” said Mr. Pohl. “Her skill set and diverse set of life and business experiences will benefit our Venture Studio participants and our entire investment portfolio.”

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking, early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities founded and developed by entrepreneurs from Oklahoma and elsewhere. BSV places Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A and follow-on investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than startups targeted by larger VC firms on the East and West Coasts. This focus, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to its portfolio companies through its Boyd Street Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/

