Jamaica’s High Commissioner to meet nationals in St Kitts and Nevis

(Press release) Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Mrs. Natalie Campbell-Rodriques will meet all Jamaicans residing in the Federation on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at a reception at Carambola Restaurant. The reception will commence at 7 pm. The JamKitNev Association is inviting all Jamaicans living in the Federation to attend. Transportation will be provided for those who need assistance to attend the event. The Association urges Jamaicans who wish to attend the reception, to register online by visiting the JamKitNev Association’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/JamKitNevAssoc) and fill out a digital form.

Mrs. Campbell-Rodriques served as a member of the Senate of Jamaica and as Senior Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade having returned to Jamaica from Rwanda where she started a real estate company and undertook consultancies with international entities and NGOs on developmental issues including youth and gender matters. She also previously served as Community Relations/Diaspora Development Attaché at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington D.C. She holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Sciences from George Washington University. She replaces Arthur Williams who was appointed ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.