MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed Selected for New York City’s School Bus Pilot - Protecting School Children and Vulnerable Road Users
New York Becomes First City in U.S. to bring MAGTEC Intelligent Speed Assistance to School BusesCALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAGTEC, the leader in intelligent vehicle control systems, and NYC DCAS have collaborated to pilot and approve an industry-first, innovative road safety system. SafeSpeed®, MAGTEC’s intelligent speed management system, automatically adjusts vehicle speeds according to posted speed limits, significantly reducing the risks associated with speed-related crashes.
Robert Morisset, Founder, President and CEO of MAGTEC, commented, "By working with NYC school buses, MAGTEC brings the power and ideas behind its technology to reduce and ultimately eliminate traffic fatalities and further protect the school children of New York City. "
NYC DCAS recently announced their School Bus Safe Fleet Transition Plan containing recommendations on key initiatives to keep the city’s students safe by improving school bus safety. These include enhanced bus driver training, additional safety risk reporting, piloting of new safety cameras and pedestrian alerts on the buses. In a game-changing safety strategy, DCAS is leading the way by including MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology as part of the plan to help eliminate speeding, making New York City the first city in the nation to use ISA technology on its school buses. DCAS is expanding its nation leading ISA initiative to 300 city fleet vehicles with 50 school buses among those 300 vehicles. On December 19, 2023, Mayor Adams announced that the City had received a federal DOT grant to expand the ISA program to 2,000 City fleet vehicles.
Peter Goldwasser, Executive Director, Together for Safer Roads stated, “Spearheading MAGTEC’s unique ISA technology is another example of New York City's leadership in reducing serious collisions on their streets. The pilot programs and new technologies in the Safe Fleet Transition Plan are important advances in protecting school age children and demonstrate the power and potential of creative partnerships and innovative technologies to save lives. We are proud that MAGTEC is a member of TSR and look forward to continuing to work with them and our long-time partners at NYC DCAS."
MAGTEC’s Chief Strategy and Safety Advisor Gary Catapano added, “While school buses are the safest way for children to get to and from school it is important to recognize that children and other vulnerable road users walk to and from schools, bus stops on these same neighborhood streets. Preventing speeding on these roadways is the key to saving lives and preventing harm.”
About MAGTEC:
MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeed® provides life-saving Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. www.magtec.com
For further information contact
Mitch Morisset
MAGTEC Products Inc.
+1 403-615-6634
MMorisset@magtec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn