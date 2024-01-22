Gordon McKernan Partners with LSU Men's Basketball Guard Jordan Wright in Historic NIL Deal
Tigers Basketball guard Jordan Wright marks McKernan's first venture into men's basketball partnerships.
Jordan’s commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with my own values, paving the way for a perfect partnership built on shared passion, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of success.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announces his latest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana State University's (LSU) Men's Basketball guard, Jordan Wright. The signing marks a significant milestone as the first men's basketball student-athlete to join McKernan's roster of NIL partnerships.
— Gordon McKernan
Since the NCAA's groundbreaking decision to allow student-athletes to leverage their name, image and likeness in 2021, McKernan has been a trailblazer in the NIL space, extending his support across various sports – from football and basketball to gymnastics, endorsing both men and women athletes alike.
Standing tall at 6'6, Louisiana native Wright began his college basketball journey at Vanderbilt University, where he played for the Commodores for four seasons. In 2023, he transferred to the Tigers for his final year of eligibility, making a significant impact on and off the court. Wright boasts an impressive career with 141 games under his belt, holding the record for the most SEC basketball games played among the Tigers' current roster.
In addition to his talent on the basketball court, Wright excels academically, earning the title of SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022. His commitment to both athletics and academics aligns seamlessly with McKernan's vision of supporting well-rounded student-athletes in their pursuit of success.
McKernan expresses enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "Jordan’s commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with my own values, paving the way for a perfect partnership built on shared passion, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of success."
