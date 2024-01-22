Submit Release
Maxim Group LLC to Host the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 24th & Thursday, January 25th at 9:00 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 24th, & Thursday, January 25th, 2024, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. 

We will be presenting our 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.   

Participating Companies as of 1/22/2024

Company Ticker
Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI
Augmedix, Inc. AUGX
Cloud DX Inc. TSXV:CDX
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. TSXV:DOC
Cryo-Cell International, Inc. CCEL
DarioHealth Corp. DRIO
Healwell AI Inc. TSX:AIDX
Hydreight Technologies Inc. TSXV:NURS
Inmedix Private
iSpecimen Inc. ISPC
LifeMD, Inc. LFMD
LogicMark, Inc. LGMK
Marpai, Inc. MRAI
Medbright AI Investments Inc. CSE:MBAI
Neumara Medical Inc. NMRD
Nova Leap Health Corp. TSXV:NLH
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. TSXV:RHT
Research Solutions, Inc. RSSS
Respiri Limited ASX:RSH
Xybion Digital Inc. TSXV:XYBN

About Maxim Group LLC   
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com   
    
About M-Vest   
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com  


Contact
Michael Quintavalla
Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking
212-895-3500

