Maxim Group LLC to Host the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 24th & Thursday, January 25th at 9:00 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 24th, & Thursday, January 25th, 2024, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.



We will be presenting our 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience.



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.



Click Here to Reserve your seat

Participating Companies as of 1/22/2024



Company Ticker Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI Augmedix, Inc. AUGX Cloud DX Inc. TSXV:CDX CloudMD Software & Services Inc. TSXV:DOC Cryo-Cell International, Inc. CCEL DarioHealth Corp. DRIO Healwell AI Inc. TSX:AIDX Hydreight Technologies Inc. TSXV:NURS Inmedix Private iSpecimen Inc. ISPC LifeMD, Inc. LFMD LogicMark, Inc. LGMK Marpai, Inc. MRAI Medbright AI Investments Inc. CSE:MBAI Neumara Medical Inc. NMRD Nova Leap Health Corp. TSXV:NLH Reliq Health Technologies Inc. TSXV:RHT Research Solutions, Inc. RSSS Respiri Limited ASX:RSH Xybion Digital Inc. TSXV:XYBN

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

Contact Michael Quintavalla Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking 212-895-3500