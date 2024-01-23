Submit Release
Sit, Roll Over, Text: "A Text From My Dog" Launches, Bringing Laughter and Love to Pet Owners Everywhere

Ins-paw-ration from Jingles

Love From Blueberry

Weekend Plans with Otis

Pet lovers can rejoice as "A Text From My Dog" announces a pawsitively delightful service that brings a touch of humor and canine charm to the world of texting.

MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A Text From My Dog" is excited to announce the launch of their new business, providing a unique and heartwarming service for dog owners. This innovative concept allows dogs to send texts to their owners, filled with funny, inspirational, and heartwarming messages.

The idea for "A Text From My Dog" came to founder Devin Lasker while enjoying date night with his wife. When her phone lit up from an incoming text message, he jokingly asked if it was from George, one of their dogs. After laughing and stating that receiving texts from George would make her happy, he got to work, building the site in just a few days.

The texts from dogs are not just random messages. They are carefully crafted to highlight the unique personalities and quirks of dogs. Whether it's a plea for a belly rub, an ins-paw-rational message or heartwarming expression, these texts are sure to brighten up anyone's day. The service also allows owners to personalize the experience they receive by adding their name and dog's name during signup.

"I am thrilled to launch 'A Text From My Dog' and share the joy and love that our furry friends bring into our lives. We're dedicated to creating texts that capture the essence of each dog and bring a smile to their owner's face. We hope to make a positive impact on the lives of both dogs and their owners one text at a time," says Devin Lasker, founder of "A Text From My Dog."

To learn more and sign up for this free, one-of-a-kind experience, visit www.ATextFromMyDog.com today.

Devin Lasker
A Text From
devin@atextfrommydog.com
