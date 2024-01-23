IDScan.net Celebrates Promotion of James Burke to President
Charting a course for continued success, IDScan.net announces new President
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDScan.net, a leading provider of AI-powered identity verification technology, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Burke to President. This strategic move comes as a recognition of Jim's invaluable contributions to the company's remarkable growth over the past year, while serving as Executive Vice President.
A seasoned B2B SaaS leader, and native of the Boston-metropolitan area, Burke has played a pivotal role in steering IDScan.net through a period of rapid expansion. Burke joined IDScan.net alongside CEO Terry Slattery in late 2022. Prior to joining IDScan.net, Burke led sales and operations at CheckpointID, the largest provider of identity verification technology for the multifamily real estate industry, ultimately leading the CheckpointID to an acquisition by MRI Software.
Terry Slattery, CEO of IDScan.net, expressed his enthusiasm about Jim Burke's promotion, stating, "I am pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Burke to President of IDScan.net. Jim has been an integral part of our tremendous growth in the past year. He is helping to position our company for another outstanding growth year in 2024 and beyond."
Notably, the global identity verification industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% between 2024 and 2030. IDScan.net continues to grow its market position in multiple verticals, offering products for both brick and mortar ID validation, as well as remote identity verification.
Jim Burke expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "I am honored to take on the role of President at IDScan.net. We have an exceptional leadership team, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater milestones in the coming years. It is an exciting time to be at the forefront of identity tech."
IDScan.net remains committed to providing cutting-edge identity verification solutions to its clientele across multiple industries. Jim Burke's promotion to President reinforces the company's dedication to excellence and leadership.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 1,000 cannabis dispensaries and 7,500 global businesses. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.
