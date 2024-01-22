YEAs in Armenia: ‘Step into Europe: Discover your Path with EU-funded Opportunities’ info session

On December 24, Young European Ambassadors organised an informative session for young individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions of Armenia, providing insights into YEAs, ESN, EU-funded programs, and project writing techniques.

Where the Event Took Place: Yerevan, Armenia

Results Achieved: The participants gained a deeper understanding of the YEAs network and EU-funded educational opportunities. The session focused on imparting knowledge about the intricacies of writing Erasmus programs and securing funding, empowering participants to actively pursue and benefit from such programs.

Target Audience: Young people aged 16-30 from different parts of Armenia

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 25

Collaboration: The success of the event was made possible through collaboration with Impact HUB, ESN Yerevan, and FOX Academy. This cooperative effort demonstrated a commitment to providing comprehensive information about EU-funded opportunities to a diverse audience. The involvement of five YEAs showcased a collective dedication to sharing experiences and knowledge, fostering a supportive network for young individuals interested in exploring European opportunities.