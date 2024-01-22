Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,963 in the last 365 days.

YEAs in Armenia: ‘Step into Europe: Discover your Path with EU-funded Opportunities’ info session

On December 24, Young European Ambassadors organised an informative session for young individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions of Armenia, providing insights into YEAs, ESN, EU-funded programs, and project writing techniques.

Where the Event Took Place: Yerevan, Armenia

Results Achieved: The participants gained a deeper understanding of the YEAs network and EU-funded educational opportunities. The session focused on imparting knowledge about the intricacies of writing Erasmus programs and securing funding, empowering participants to actively pursue and benefit from such programs.

Target Audience: Young people aged 16-30 from different parts of Armenia

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 25

Collaboration: The success of the event was made possible through collaboration with Impact HUB, ESN Yerevan, and FOX Academy. This cooperative effort demonstrated a commitment to providing comprehensive information about EU-funded opportunities to a diverse audience. The involvement of five YEAs showcased a collective dedication to sharing experiences and knowledge, fostering a supportive network for young individuals interested in exploring European opportunities.

You just read:

YEAs in Armenia: ‘Step into Europe: Discover your Path with EU-funded Opportunities’ info session

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more