YEAs in Georgia: Tiflisi 2023-European Youth Parliament Georgia

On November 16-21, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) actively participated in the Tiflisi 2023-European Youth Parliament Georgia Forum. This dynamic event brought together young delegates aged 14-25 from various EU and Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, aiming to explore critical political, social, and economic issues. The forum served as a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogues and collaboration, actively engaging 150+ participants through panel discussions and workshops to promote a cohesive future between the EU and EaP.

Event Details:

Where the Event Took Place: Tbilisi, Georgia

Results Achieved:

Facilitated Cross-Cultural Dialogues: The event successfully facilitated cross-cultural dialogues, fostering understanding and cooperation between EU and EaP youth. Shared Insights on Collaboration Avenues: YEAs played a pivotal role by sharing insights on potential collaboration avenues between the EU and EaP, contributing to mutual growth.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 150

Social Media Reach: 1200

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with the European Parliament of Georgia, showcasing a strong partnership between the YEAs and an influential organization to actively contribute to the discussions and initiatives fostering EU-EaP collaboration.