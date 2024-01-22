Altus Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/963724916 Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

