Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,962 in the last 365 days.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Friday, February 23, 2024.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

For investor inquiries:
Aimee DeLuca
Sr. Vice President
Investor Relations
(937) 578-5621

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
Corporate Affairs
(937) 644-7044


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more