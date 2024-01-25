Applications for American Fidelity STEM Teacher Fellowship Class of 24 Now Open
Our STEM Teacher Fellowship offers educators an unique opportunity to gain real-world IT experience
With the demand for IT professionals continually on the rise, helping teachers understand the trends impacting businesses helps lay the groundwork for our next generation workforce.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are now open for the American Fidelity STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Teacher Fellowship Class of 2024
— Diana Bittle, assistant chief operating officer at American Fidelity
The AF STEM Teacher Fellowship offers educators an opportunity to work in our software department, data, IT security or technical infrastructure areas and gain real-world, hands-on experience to help students prepare for these types of careers. The STEM fellows also build a valuable network with other STEM instructors participating in the program and those working in corporate IT roles.
“With the demand for IT professionals continually on the rise, helping teachers understand the trends impacting businesses helps lay the groundwork for our next generation workforce to have another career path,” said Diana Bittle, senior vice president, assistant chief operating officer at American Fidelity. “Having our STEM educators work with our IT team during the summer is one of the most rewarding things we do here at American Fidelity. We look forward to meeting the STEM Fellowship class of 2024.”
Applications for this year’s program are open to third through 12th-grade STEM teachers and are due by Feb. 23. Prospective candidates must be able to attend an interview March 22, either in person or virtually.
The selected candidates will earn $30 per hour and each receive a $2,000 stipend for their classrooms upon completion of the program. The program aims to have onsite collaboration as often as possible at American Fidelity headquarters in Oklahoma City as well as built-in flexibility for virtual participation.
“American Fidelity is willing to invest in us and give us the freedom to learn new things that will help us train future IT employees,” said Idabel Public Schools teacher and 2022 STEM Fellow Brian Wall.
The 2024 class begins June 3 and will welcome 15 teachers, among the largest program classes to date. Interested teachers can find more information and apply here.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.
