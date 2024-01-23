Running Rock Eco Resort Breaks Ground: America's First Net Zero Resort is Coming to the Smoky Mountains

Pristine streams and gorgeous views are just the beginning at Running Rock.

Opening in 2025, Running Rock Eco Resort will offer nature lovers and green travelers a truly remarkable experience.

We are excited to introduce Running Rock Eco Resort and to offer a retreat where guests can enjoy world-class comfort, guilt-free amidst the unspoiled beauty of the Smoky Mountains.” — Amanda Comstock

GATLINBURG, TENNESSEE, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running Rock Eco Resort, now under construction, will soon be a groundbreaking net-zero, eco-friendly, and nature-focused resort nestled in the Smoky Mountains. From its own mountaintop on a magnificent 260 acre property overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the resort offers more than a mile of mountaintop views, a mile long meandering stream, and a stunning 40-foot cascade. Opening in 2025, it promises an unmatched and sustainable experience of nature's beauty tucked away among the best of the southern Appalachians.

Running Rock Eco Resort is intentionally devoted to sustainability and reverence for its pristine tapestry of untouched nature. The owners, Jake and Amanda Comstock, are persistent in upholding their commitment so that 85% or more of the property will remain in green space. Like very few places left on the planet, the project will conserve the land’s unique biodiversity, both flora and fauna.

Jake and Amanda, inspired by their cherished local roots, aim to establish a sanctuary away from the mainstream tourism nearby. The cottages and amenities will echo local charm, reminiscent of historic communities like Elkmont and nearby Emert’s Cove. By design, there will be fewer cottages than has become standard in one of the most popular destinations in the world - yes, more space to take a big deep breath of true mountain air. Hiking trails, forest management, and intentional habitat restoration along with unparalleled views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park skyline will offer a natural escape.

Driven by their passion for nature, the Comstocks are devoted to offering a unique experience and conservation, sustainability and education. Their vision extends beyond the resort to promoting mindfulness and appreciation for God’s creation. “We hope travelers leave with more than simply a great trip to the Smokies, taking home a renewed understanding of the world around us and our place in it,” shares Jake Comstock.

This project’s net-zero commitment will pioneer environmental responsibility, hospitality, and sustainable travel, similar to only a few others. Cutting-edge green technologies, the use of renewable energy, and local sourcing minimize their ecological footprint. A new standard is being set. Even though it seems like quite a challenge, the Comstocks are trying to blend a pledge to a greener future with all the luxuries and conveniences we’ve grown to enjoy. Amanda Comstock’s reflect their intentions, "We are excited to introduce Running Rock Eco Resort and to offer a retreat where guests can enjoy world-class comfort, guilt-free amidst the unspoiled beauty of the Smoky Mountains.”

About Running Rock EcoResort: Opening in 2025, Running Rock EcoResort is the first net-zero resort in the southern Appalachians. The project will span 260 acres near Gatlinburg, Tennessee is partnering with First Jackson Bank, Stevenson, AL, and is founded by Jake and Amanda Comstock. The resort prioritizes nature and sustainability while offering a restorative experience.

Media Contacts:

Jake & Amanda Comstock, Owners

Email: info@runningrockresort.com

Website: www.runningrockresort.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@runningrockeco

