Opportunity for Students in Grades 8 – 11: Applications Open for FEMA Youth Council

Do you know any teens who want to build leadership skills while making a difference in their community? The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now accepting applications for its Youth Preparedness Council.

The Youth Preparedness Council supports FEMA’s commitment to involve youth across the U.S. in preparedness-related activities. It also provides youth with an opportunity to present their perspectives, feedback, and opinions to FEMA officials. Youth Council members regularly meet with FEMA staff and attend the annual Youth Preparedness Council virtual summit.

The Maine Department of Education encourages you to share this opportunity with students in grades 8 – 11.

Learn more by visiting the Youth Preparedness Council | FEMA.gov