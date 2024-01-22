Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,930 in the last 365 days.

Opportunity for Students in Grades 8 – 11: Applications Open for FEMA Youth Council

Do you know any teens who want to build leadership skills while making a difference in their community? The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now accepting applications for its Youth Preparedness Council.

The Youth Preparedness Council supports FEMA’s commitment to involve youth across the U.S. in preparedness-related activities. It also provides youth with an opportunity to present their perspectives, feedback, and opinions to FEMA officials.  Youth Council members regularly meet with FEMA staff and attend the annual Youth Preparedness Council virtual summit.

The Maine Department of Education encourages you to share this opportunity with students in grades 8 – 11.

Learn more by visiting the Youth Preparedness Council | FEMA.gov

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Opportunity for Students in Grades 8 – 11: Applications Open for FEMA Youth Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more